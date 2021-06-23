GUTHRIE CENTER – The EHK-Exira Spartans came to Guthrie Center on Tuesday night to face off against the ACGC Chargers.
The Spartans came out fast with a quick score in the first inning by Tyler Kingery and had the bases loaded. Chargers came back with a double play to send EHK off the field with just one score. Chargers responded with a Eli Kading RBI to send Cayden Jensen home and tie it up 1-1 going into the third inning.
EHK had a response of their own to start the third inning as Hunter Anderson scored and shorty after with Derrek Kommes sending two players to home plate off a big hit to give the Spartans a three run lead. Chargers closed the gap to 4-3 heading to the fourth inning.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, it was all Chargers the rest of the game. ACGC scored three times in the fourth inning to take the lead 6-4. They kept building their lead with two more runs in both the fifth and sixth inning. The Spartans failed to get anything going and fell to the Chargers 10-4.
ACGC improves to 8-14 on the year and will host Van Meter Thursday in their next game. Cayden Jensen propelled his team with a big game with three hits, three runs, and two RBIs.
EHK-Exira drops to 7-11 on the year and will try to bounce back at home when they face off against Ar-We-Va.