FORT DODGE – Sometimes, it's about getting revenge.
The Atlantic softball team did that twice on Saturday, and as a result of impressive wins over Ankeny and Ballard, the Trojans won the consolation bracket championship at the Fort Dodge Softball Invitational.
The 16-team extravaganza was billed as one of the state's premier softball invitationals, with 13 ranked teams across all five classes. The Trojans, ranked seventh in Class 3A's latest poll, didn't disappoint. In fact, they might even get to move up a rung or two after the comeback wins over Class 5A No. 13 Ankeny (8-4) and Class 4A No. 8 Ballard (5-0).
The Trojans previously lost to those two teams – 12-2 to the Bombers, 9-3 to the Hawks. Now, they forced a season split with two excellent teams.
"Overall, the weekend I thought went very well," said coach Terry Hinzmann. "We played some tough teams very well.
Olivia Engler struck out eight against Ballard, but the defense was strong behind her as just four Bombers reached base. It was during this game that Engler picked up her 500th career strikeout.
Meantime, Engler helped her own cause with a two-run home run in the first inning and the rout was on. Caroline Pellett added two RBIs in the fourth to extend the lead in the fourth inning, and Alyssa Derby's run in the fifth off Malena Woodward's RBI capped the scoring. Madison Botos also had two hits, whike Goergen ha
"We were patient at the plate and we did a good job waiting back on pitches, taking it to the opposite field if we needed to," said Hinzmann.
In the consolation semifinal vs. Ankeny, the Trojans batted around in the top of the second and scored six. The Trojans strung together several hits, with Ava Rush's triple bringing home two runs. Engler had two RBIs on the game, including one in that decisive second.
Kennedy Goergen started the game and pitched well, giving up two second-inning runs before Engler finished the game.
That Winterset game, the opener against Class 4A's top team, had a highlight, too: Jada Jensen's third-inning home run, which stood up until the seventh and the Huskies' ability to string together a couple of hits to come away with the win.
A 11-run third inning against Harlan was capped by Derby's walk-off home run. Kennedy Goergen faced just 10 batters against the Cyclones.
The Trojans improved to 21-5 on the year and will host Glenwood in a Monday doubleheader.