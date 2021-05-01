WAUKEE – Brett Watson, one of southwest Iowa’s all-time greatest players, has taken his coaching credentials and career to Iowa’s newest Class 4A school, Waukee Northwest.
Watson, a 2000 graduate of the former Elk Horn-Kimballton High School, will be the head basketball coach for the Wolverines, which will enter its first season of competition in 2021-2022.
The hiring is pending board approval. He will also teach in the school district.
Watson previously was head coach after stops at ADM, Creston, Minot State University and most recently Indianola. As head coach for the Indians from 2017-2021, Watson’s teams were 66-24.
Watson had a standout career at Elk Horn-Kimballton, where he scored 2,355 points, the fifth most in state history. Twice, he scored 50 points in a game and scored 805 points his junior season. The Danes, which were coached by Watson’s father, Warren, reached the state tournament in 2000. He went on to play small forward in a standout career at Wayne State University.
Watson will take over for Justin Ohl, who was set to lead Northwest after 10 successful years at the pre-split Waukee; Ohl will now serve as the school’s 8-9 activities director.