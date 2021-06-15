Pickleball is currently the fastest growing sport in the United States.
Between 2019 and 2020, the number of players increased by 21.3%. Currently, there are about 3.8 million players in the U.S. In 2006 there were only 400 outdoor pickleball venues in the country, and today there are more than 5,000.
There are a number of area people who currently play pickleball at the YMCA or at the courts at Sunnyside Park.
The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department has announced the addition of four new courts, ready for play. They are pained int he west end of the Sunnyside tennis courts. Currently, there are three scheduled group times during the week
* Sunday 6 p.m.: Organized play, requiring to register in advance. Contact Bruce Henderson at (712) 249-8255 to sign up. All sign-ups must be by 4 p.m. each Sunday.
• Wednesday 6 p.m. and Friday 8 p.m.: Pickup games for all levels are allowed. One or two courts will be reserved for novices and beginners, and rackets and balls will be supplied for those wanting to learn the game. Instructors will be on hand to help teach the game. Players of all ages are encouraged to join the fun. Note: At these times, two courts will also be reserved for experienced players.
It's also possible to play at any time during the week. To play at times not scheduled during the week, contact Henderson, or call Atlantic Parks & Recreation at (712) 243-3542.
Anyone having further questions about pickleball in Atlantic may call Henderson at (712) 249-8255.