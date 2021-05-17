ATLANTIC – It's a busy time of the year for Grant Sturm.
In addition to getting ready for graduation from Atlantic High School, he's preparing for the state doubles tennis tournament with his brother, Ethan. Baseball season is fast approaching. And, he's been recognized by the community, both with scholarships, his church and in other ways.
And then there was the matter of announcing where he'll play college football and baseball – Simpson.
The Trojan standout in several sports announced Monday he will be playing for the Storm, the latest Atlantic athlete to announce recently plans to play for the Indianola-based Division-III school.
Also recently announcing were Skyler Handlos for men's basketball; Joe Weaver, who'll be part of building a wrestling program; Haley Rasmussen, for women's basketball; and Caroline Pellett, who's playing softball.
“I wanted to play college football, and baseball and Simpson allowed me the opportunity to do that,” he said.
Sturm had an outstanding senior year in football, earning third-team all-state honors as a defensive back. Among his six interceptions was four in the Clarinda game, matching a national record for most in a game and helping to seal a 7-0 defensive battle victory. He also recorded 21 solo tackles.
Sturm figures he'll play mostly defense and also see some special teams action.
On the baseball field, Sturm primarily has played shortstop. He had a .451 batting average and an on-base percentage of .582, with 21 hits in 16 games, 17 runs scored and 10 stolen bases during a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Sturm will likely continue to man the middle infield in college. He added both sports likely will not come into conflict with each other.
"The coaches told me from the beginning, when its football season, its football season, and when it’s baseball season, its baseball season," said Sturm, who has done a lot of work off-season. "I always wanted to play in college; I just wasn’t sure which sport."
Sturm – who has been a standout in basketball as well – said he will likely pursue sports administration as his major.