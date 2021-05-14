ATLANTIC – A workmanlike effort was enough for the Atlantic girls’ soccer team to beat Denison-Schleswig 4-0 Friday night at the Trojan Bowl.
Jada Jensen and Lindley Eblen each had a pair of goals, and Eblen, Aubrey Guyer and Nellie Grooms each had an assist. Grooms had four saves to preserve the shutout.
After an emotional high in setting the school record for wins earlier in the week, the Trojans didn’t quite play as fans may be accustomed to, but as coach Dan Vargason said afterward, repeating the old cliche, “A win’s a win.”
“We definitely had some chances,” he said. “The final third we struggled a little bit. When we got into the attacking third, we made too many through balls and too many to the keeper. We missed some bunnies. Those are things we have to capitalize on when we start playing a little bit different teams and get around to the post-season.”
The Trojans – who guaranteed themselves a winning Hawkeye Ten Conference season with a 4-2 record – travel to Oakland to face Riverside on Monday, then host Carroll on Thursday before a big showdown with Glenwood on Friday.
“We want to get some people into different positions. We’re going to go in and ... our mission will be to be aggressive offensively and work on putting the ball in the back of the net,” said Vargason.