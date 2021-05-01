HARLAN – It was another tough night for the Atlantic boys’ soccer team Friday, as they were shut out by Harlan at Merrill Field.
The Cyclones had a double hat trick, as Ashton Lyon and Ian Shelton each had three goals as the Trojans gave up 10 shots on goal in the contest. Other statistics were not available for the contest.
The Trojans (1-9, 0-3 Hawkeye Ten), who are still seeking to score in Hawkeye Ten Conference action, will travel Monday to face Council Bluffs St. Albert before returning home Tuesday to battle area foe AHSTW.