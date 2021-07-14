ANITA – CAM scored in five of the six innings and kept Bedford guessing in rolling to a 10-0 Iowa Class 1A district semifinal win Tuesday night in Anita.
As was the case in its district opener a night earlier against Griswold, the Cougars used aggressive play at the plate to ease to victory. Instead of stolen bases (although that helped), it was forcing the Bulldogs to make mistakes, as the visitors made two errors and also gave up four passed balls.
The Cougars got three on the board in the first inning, the big blow being Ethan Follmann’s two-RBI single. Lane Spieker had an RBI in the second to add to the Cougar lead.
Joe Kauffman and Lane Spieker combined for three RBIs in the fourth, Connor McKee added a two-run hit in the fifth and Follmann scored on a passed ball in the sixth to end the game.
The Cougars ended with 11 hits, with Kauffman accounting for three, including the lone double.
Lane Spieker struck out 10 in 5-2/3 innings of work, walking just one in his 88-pitch outing.
CAM improved to 24-6 and will host Lenox, a 4-3 winner over Nodaway Valley in another district semifinal. The District 15 championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday in Anita.