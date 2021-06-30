BASEBALL
* ACGC 7, West Central Valley 4: The Chargers broke a 2-2 tie in the second inning and posted an insurance run in the third to make it a two-score game. The big inning was the fifth with three runs as the Chargers won a hard-fought game to reach 10 wins for the first time in school history.
Miles Kading had three hits while Reid Rumelhart and Clayton Wardyn had two each. Rumelhart drove in two runs.
SOFTBALL
* Western Iowa Conference tournament: The semifinals for tonight are set, as Audubon and AHSTW advanced in tournament action Tuesday night.
Audubon beat Riverside 11-8, as the Wheelers used five home runs to sideline the Lady Dawgs. The home runs came from Katelyn Nielsen, Jordan Porsch, Kali Irlmeier, Johanna Sauers and Mattie Nielsen. Porsch and Irlmeier had three hits, while Mattie Nielsen had three RBIs.
The Lady Dawgs took an early 4-0 lead into the fourth inning, but the Wheelers rallied to tie, then pulled away late in the seventh inning with five runs. The Wheelers (14-8) will face top-seeded Underwood (21-2) in the semifinals.
AHSTW picked up a 7-0 win over Treynor. Kailey Jones pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out two and issuing no walks in six innings of work as the defense played well behind her. Sienna Christian struck out two in an inning of relief. Gracelyn Porter had three hits and two RBIs.
The Lady Vikes (15-11) move on to play Logan-Magnolia (14-5) in what will be the rubber match of the season. The teams split their regular season games, AHSTW winning 4-2 and Lo-Ma taking a 10-0 victory.
* Griswold 6, Shenandoah 1: Brenna Rossell struck out seven in a four-hit effort over four innings, while Karly Millikan pitched two innings of relief as the Tigers improved to 23-1 on the season. Anna Kelley was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, while Makenna Askeland was also 2-for-2.
* CAM 11, Orient-Macksburg 1: Emma Follmann gave up three hits in the five-inning contest that the Cougars won.
* ACGC 14, West Central Valley 4: The Wildcats scored two first-inning runs, but the Chargers put up 10 runs over the second and third innings, and added four more in the fourth to pull away to the win. ACGC is now 15-13 on the year.