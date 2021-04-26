One, two, three and four – let's hear Atlantic football play for more.
Atlantic's football schedule the next two seasons will be a challenging one that includes non-district teams from each class, 1A through 4A, plus a good district slate that includes last year's Class 3A state runner-up.
The Trojans, which was assigned to Class 3A for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, will host Glenwood and Shenandoah, and travel to Carroll to take on Kuemper Catholic, and Huxley to battle Ballard.
Glenwood is Class 4A, Ballard is Class 3A, Shenandoah is Class 2A and Kuemper Catholic is Class 1A.
Teams from across the state on Monday learned their football schedules for the next two years, as determined by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
The non-district schedule has Glenwood as the season opener on Aug. 27, then Kuemper on Sept. 3, Shenandoah on Sept. 10 and Ballard on Sept. 17.
The district slate opens on the road at Adel when the Trojans will face ADM on Sept. 24. The Trojans then get two home games, vs. Harlan (Oct. 1) and Knoxville (Oct. 8). A road game at Saydel, on the outskirts of Des Moines, follows on Oct. 15 prior to the season finale Oct. 22 at home vs. Creston/Orient-Macksburg.
The sites will be reversed for the 2022 season.
The IHSAA's football structure will have six 11-man classes, with the largest 36 schools – all metropolitan – competing in Class 5A. They'll pilot the "success model," whose schedules against group teams are determined by, among other things, recent success.
Class 3A and 4A will also have 36 schools and along with Class 5A have nine-game regular seasons and the traditional 16-team playoff structure, with the district champion and runner up invited automatically and four "at-large" teams determined via the Ratings Percentage Index.
Class 2A on down, including the seven other area football schools, each will have eight-game regular seasons and 32-team playoffs. A ninth regular season game will be optional for those teams that don't qualify for the playoffs.
Football schedules for 2021 – with sites reversed for 2022 – are:
CLASS 1A
ACGC: Aug. 27 – Greene County; Sept. 3 – at Woodward-Granger; Sept. 10 – Des Moines Christian; Sept. 17 – at West Central Valley; Sept. 24 – at Nodaway Valley; Oct. 1 – Interstate 35; Oct. 8 – Panorama. Oct. 15 – at Van Meter.
CLASS A
AHSTW: Aug. 27 – at IKM-Manning; Sept. 3 – at Earlham; Sept. 10 – Southwest Valley of Corning; Sept. 17 – at Mount Ayr; Sept. 24 – Riverside Oct. 1 – at Sidney; Oct. 8 – Logan-Magnolia. Oct. 15 – Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Riverside: Aug. 27 – Red Oak; Sept. 3 – at Council Bluffs St. Albert; Sept. 10 – Mount Ayr; Sept. 17 – Sidney; Sept. 24 – at AHSTW; Oct. 1 – at Missouri Valley; Oct. 8 – Southwest Valley of Corning. Oct. 15 – at Earlham.
EIGHT MAN
Audubon: Aug. 27 – at Southeast Warren; Sept. 3 – Boyer Valley; Sept. 10 – Fremont-Mills; Sept. 17 – at Exira-EHK; Sept. 24 – CAM; Oct. 1 – at Coon Rapids-Bayard; Oct. 8 – West Harrison. Oct. 15 – at Woodbine.
CAM: Aug. 27 – at Fremont-Mills; Sept. 3 – Woodbine; Sept. 10 – at West Harrison; Sept. 17 – East Mils; Sept. 24 – at Audubon; Oct. 1 – Exira-EHK; Oct. 8 – Coon Rapids-Bayard. Oct. 15 – at Boyer Valley.
Exira-EHK: Aug. 27 – at Griswold; Sept. 3 – West Harrison; Sept. 10 – at Woodbine; Sept. 17 – Audubon; Sept. 24 – Bedford; Oct. 1 – at CAM; Oct. 8 – Boyer Valley. Oct. 15 – at Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Griswold: Aug. 27 – Exira-EHK; Sept. 3 – Bedford; Sept. 10 – at East Mills; Sept. 17 – Stanton; Sept. 24 – at East Union; Oct. 1 – at Lenox; Oct. 8 – Fremont-Mills. Oct. 15 – at West Harrison.