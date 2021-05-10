ATLANTIC – The footwork was fancy.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s was perhaps the best Atlantic has seen all season, and it was little surprise the Titans would use that to their advantage.
Foot speed, foot agility and foot maneuverability ... all of that added up to Monday’s 10-0 outcome at the Trojan Bowl.
“LC ... fantastic,” said Smith “They won state in 2019, and you can tell they’re coached well.”
Lewis Central scored in the sixth minute, and had two quick scoring bursts, one with two goals after the 10th minute and then the other with four goals between the 20th and 25th minutes to make it a 7-0 game.
The Titans’ coach then substituted freely from there and built the lead to 9-0, before Jonah Churchill ended the game early by taking a cross kick and punching it in in the 46th minute.
Still, Smith thought his Trojans put up a battle.
“Us saying, ‘Lets get through the first half and let’s get to the second half, that was a little goal we set,’” the first-year Trojan coach said. “When we got to halftime, I said, ‘Let’s get to five minutes’ (into the second half), and that’s what we did.”
Atlantic (1-11, 0-5 Hawkeye Ten) moves on to host Treynor Thursday night before going to Denison-Schleswig on Friday.