The 2021 softball season has flown by quickly, and in another couple weeks it will be time for the post-season.
In Class 3A, three games are needed to advance to the state tournament. First-round games are Tuesday, July 6, semifinals are Friday, July 9, and the finals are Monday, July 12.
So without further ado, here's where the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is sending teams from across the News-Telegraph's coverage area:
CLASS 3A
Atlantic is in Region 2, and it appears that a showdown between the seventh-ranked Trojans and No. 14 Sioux City Heelan is looming.
According to Varsity Bound Iowa's power rankings, Atlantic is ranked seventh in Class 3A while Heelan is 17th; MOC-Floyd Valley, the third-seeded team in the regional, ranks 30th and could be a darkhorse.
The Trojans, as the top seed in the region, will host Red Oak, with the winner hosting Cherokee or OA-BCIG. Not looking past any of those teams, but the Tigers, Warriors and Lady Braves are a combined 7-53. First-round winners will meet at Atlantic.
In the lower half of the bracket, Heelan will host Okoboji at Briar Cliff University, while No. 4 MOC-Floyd Valley and Orange City Unity Christian also square off. The winners will meet at Briar Cliff.
The regional final will be at a site to be announced.
CLASS 1A
Note: Games are July 6, 7, 9 and 12. All regional finals will be at sites to be announced.
* Region 2: Audubon and Exira-EHK are in Region 2, and a second-round matchup on July 7 is possible if the Wheelers get by Boyer Valley. The Spartans received a first-round bye and are the No. 2 seed, with the other two byes going to top-ranked Newell-Fonda and No. 3 seed Fort Dodge St. Edmond.
Also on the lower half of the bracket, along with Audubon and Exira-EHK, are Coon Rapids-Bayard, Logan-Magnolia, West Harrison and Woodbine. The semifinals for that half of the bracket will be at Lloyd Patterson Park in Kimballton.
In the upper half of the bracket, along with Newell-Fonda and St. Edmond, are Algona Bishop Garrigan, Ar-We-Va, Glidden-Ralston and West Bend-Mallard. Their semifinal is at Fonda.
* Region 4: Griswold drew a first-round bye and the No. 3 seed, and will host an area team, either CAM or Riverside, in the July 7 quarterfinal. The first-round match between the Cougars and Lady Dawgs is at Oakland.
One of those local teams will be in the semifinals, to be played at Martensdale-St. Marys. Either the No. 11-ranked Blue Devils, Council Bluffs St. Albert or East Mills will await.
Fifth-ranked Southeast Warren is the No. 1 seed, with other teams including East Union, Essex, Murray, Orient-Macksburg, Southwest Valley of Corning and Stanton. The semifinals will be played at Liberty Center.
CLASS 2A
Note: Games are July 6, 7, 9 and 12. All regional finals will be at sites to be announced.
* Region 2: AHSTW drew a first-round bye and will host Tri-Center of Neola on July 7. The semifinals are at Underwood, with the top-seeded and No. 8-ranked Eagles, Missouri Valley or Treynor awaiting.
The lower half of the bracket has No. 12 West Monona as the region's second seed, along with East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson and MVAOCOU. the regional semifinals are at Onawa.
* Region 3: ACGC drew IKM-Manning as its first-round opponent, with the winner to face second-seeded and No. 11-ranked Earlham in the quarterfinal. Carroll Kuemper Catholic and Earlham are the other teams on that half of the bracket. The regional semifinal is at Earlham.
Interstate 35 of Truro is the top seed. The fifth-ranked Roadrunners also have in their half Central Decatur, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley and West Central Valley. The regional semifinal is at Truro.