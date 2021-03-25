ATLANTIC – It’s time to hit the ground running for the Atlantic football program after the hiring of Joe Brummer as its next football coach.
Brummer, who had been an assistant coach the past four years for the varsity program, most notably as offensive line coach, will take over a program that was building back to one of southwest Iowa’s most storied programs.
“I can’t wait to work with the kids and hit the ground running and go full steam ahead from here on out,” he said in an interview with the News-Telegraph Thursday morning.
At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Steve Barber noted there were 17 applicants for the job. He noted that activities director Andrew Mitchell outlined the expectations for the new coach, and involved three different groups in the process.
“I’m happy to tell you Joe Brummer rose above everyone else, so I’m recommending everyone else to be next football coach,” Barber told the board shortly before his contract was approved by a 5-0 vote.
Brummer, a 2012 Harlan graduate, was a standout lineman for the Cyclones, playing on three state playoff teams, including the 2009 state championship squad and the 2011 state semifinalists. He finished his senior campaign as a second-team all-state selection on the offensive line, and participated in the 2012 Shrine Bowl.
He went on to a two-time all-American career for Morningside College in Sioux City.
Both places, he credited great teammates and his coaches for helping him become who he was and influencing him on his path in life.
“I was super fortunate to have really good role models. They’re always people you look up to,” he said, referring to Harlan coaches Curt and Todd Bladt, and their assistants Mark Kohurst, Ken Carstens and Bill Hosack; and Morningside’s Steve Ryan and Collin Prosser, among others. “Those men were looked upon as role models as teachers and coaches and I’ve always wanted to be like them.
“Having those strong male influences really drove me to be like them and being a coach,” he said.
With the game of football, Brummer hopes to pass on what he learned from his influences and others, and be “that constant presence that they can come to if they have questions,” and helping them advance to their next phase in life, whether college, trade school, the military or the working world.
XXX’s and OOO’s wise, expect the Trojans to be a run-oriented offense.
“We’re definitely going to run the ball,” said Brummer. “We’re going to try to assert ourselves with a physical run game and try to ground and pound more than throw it through the air.”
Not to say there won’t be a passing game. The run game will definitely set up the passing game. And a strong kicking game, be it to set up a field goal (when points are needed) or to determine field position, will also be important to Brummer’s program as well.
“Field goal and field position is a huge battle in high school sports,” he said, noting the rich tradition of good kickers and punters.
He also noted many of his athletes are out for spring sports, and those who aren’t are in the weight room, working hard.
“We’re hopefully setting up for great summer, which will lead to a great fall,” Brummer said.
As far as the Trojans and the Class 3A district they’ve been placed in, it will be another year of facing talented teams. Harlan, the defending state runner-up in last year’s Class 3A, will be the obvious favorite to win the district, but ADM will be in the mix while Saydel is much improved. Creston/Orient-Macksburg always has a strong team, while Knoxville is a sort-of-unknown but often has had good players.
“The teams in our district are very good, physical football teams,” said Brummer. “Harlan is reloading and will be very good, while ADM has a very good coaching staff and good scheme where they’ll do some good things. Creston is Creston, they’ll have big, physical kids and play defense.
“Saydel likes to throw it all over the place but they’re getting very good at what they do ... they’re going in the right direction. Knoxville is the darkhorse that the Hawkeye Ten and the rest of us don’t know a lot about, but they like to run the football and they’re going to be very good at what they do.”
For Atlantic, there are returning players at several key positions, most notably at quarterback with Garrett McLaren and Caden Andersen, who will be a senior and junior, respectively, in the fall. Aiden Brown returns as fullback and got some time on the field, while defensively Easton O’Brien, Ethan Sturm and Dayton Templeton should be the anchors.
Brummer came to Atlantic after graduation from Morningside, where he teaches eight-grade science at the middle school and also is the head varsity baseball coach. He coached seventh-grade football prior to joining Mike McDermott’s staff, primarily as offensive line coach.
At this time, Brummer has three assistants returning to his program: defensive coordinator Lee Saathoff, defensive line/secondary coach Oran Perkins, and speed and agility coordinator/wide receiver coordinator Matt Mullenix.