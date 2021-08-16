CORNING – A picture perfect Saturday night greeted fans at the Adams County Speedway. A total of 90 cars would check in yet again to battle for the top spot with another duo of new faces making their way to Miller Lite Victory Lane.
In O’Reilly Auto Parts B-Mod action, it was third generation driver Willy Kirk scoring his first career ACS victory. The youngster from Sloan rolled off from the outside front row of the 15-lap main event, and in the closing laps had to fend off last week’s winner Austin Paul for the victory. Steven Biggerstaff in his rookie season scored a career best finish in third, while Mr. Consistent Cody Werner laid claim to fourth just ahead of Bryce Allen. With three weeks to go in the season, Jerod Weston maintains a 67 point advantage over Shawn Kralik for the title.
The first time winning would continue in the Northland Oil Stock Cars as first year racer Matt Avila took advantage of the pole position to collect his first ACS victory. The Prescott, IA driver scored his first ever win behind the wheel on Wednesday night at the Stuart International Speedway and capped a remarkable week with the win at ACS. Avila had to work for the victory, holding off three time ACS winner Brad Derry at the line by .577 seconds. Steve Churchill, Brock Badger and current point leader Buck Schafroth rounded out the top five. With only three weeks remaining, Schafroth now clings to a 10 point advantage over Derry for the season championship.
Corning’s Jesse Dennis continued to chip away at Randy Foote’s point lead in the Poet BioRefining Modifieds, doing it the best way possibly by collecting a class leading third win of 2021. Foote jumped to the early lead along the low line of the speedway from his fourth starting position, only to see Dennis drive by on the outside edge of the track late in the going after starting in tenth. Foote held onto second while Jeff James completed the podium in third. Tony Hardisty and Jeff Wiggins completed the top five. With the win Dennis pulled to within 21 points of championship leader Foote while Wiggins still clings to a shot at the title 45 points out of the lead.
For the third time this season Bedford’s Jeremy Purdy found his way back to victory lane in the Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks. Rolling from the outside front row, Purdy managed to hold off defending ACS track champion Tom Myers by .829 seconds for the win. Tanner Dixon finished in third while veteran David Weeda collected his third top five of the year with a fourth place run. Point leader Jerid Lund finished in fifth, just one spot ahead of Matthew Hudson who raced his way back to the front after having to restart at the tail from early race contact. The top six drivers will be separated by just 66 points heading into next Saturday. Lund holds the top spot by 11 over Hudson while Myers hangs just 23 markers back from a shot at back-to-back titles.
National Points Leader Chris Vannausdle started 11th in the Liberty Realty Compacts and charged his way to the front to record his fifth ACS victory of the season. At the line Vannausdle nipped Adam Smith by just .214 seconds in his first ACS start of the year. Bryan Vannausdle claimed third, while Brad Lucus, and John Berg finished out the top five. In post-race tech, both Smith and Lucas were found to be running non-stock rear springs and subsequently disqualified. Chris Vannausdle will maintain a 74-point lead over Bryan Vannausdle heading into the final three nights of the season.
Brad Derry and Jeff Wiggins both collected wins in the McCunn Specialty Firearms 3-Wide Shootout events to wrap up the night, each scoring $100 for their efforts.
COMING UP
ACS goes “Trucking” this Saturday night, August 21, when Custom Diesel Drivers Training Presents the annual “Salute to Trucking” night.. Last year over 30 semi’s paced the field four wide prior to the nights feature races. ACS is looking to make this event even bigger in 2021. Each truck driver that participates in the convoy will receive a free General Admission ticket and T-shirt thanks to Keane Thummel Trucking of New Market.
Poet Biorefing Modifieds
A Feature 18 Laps | 00:14:33.283: 1. 70-Jesse Dennis[10]; 2. 37-Randy Foote[4]; 3. 71-Jeff James[1]; 4. 0-Tony Hardisty[11]; 5. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[9]; 6. 22-Mark Karg[8]; 7. 02-John Davis[5]; 8. 137-Alison Davidson[3]; 9. 38-Craig Garner[2]; 10. 3-Doug Burgess[13]; 11. 3CAndrew Clark[17]; 12. 13F-Troy Fudge[16]; 13. 11F-Colton Garside[19]; 14. 29-Monte Most[18]; 15. 32-Dave Carlisle[15]; 16. 38X-Brad Bergren[12]; 17. 33-Ryan Stiens[7]; 18. 10J-Josh Cooper[6]; 19. 4-Rod Sprague[14]
Heat 1 Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:16.973: 1. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[5]; 2. 38X-Brad Bergren[6]; 3. 71-Jeff James[1]; 4. 38-Craig Garner[3]; 5. 11F-Colton Garside[7]; 6. 32-Dave Carlisle[4]; 7. 29-Monte Most[2]
Heat 2 Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:06.169: 1. 37-Randy Foote[1]; 2. 10J-Josh Cooper[2]; 3. 70-Jesse Dennis[6]; 4. 137-Alison Davidson[3]; 5. 3-Doug Burgess[4]; 6. 13F-Troy Fudge[5]
Heat 3 Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps: 1. 22-Mark Karg[1]; 2. 0-Tony Hardisty[6]; 3. 02-John Davis[3]; 4. 33-Ryan Stiens[4]; 5. 4-Rod Sprague[5]; 6. 3C-Andrew Clark[2]
Northland Oil Stock Cars
A Feature 15 Laps | 00:08:32.075: 1. 69-Matt Avila[1]; 2. 37D-Brad Derry[10]; 3. 55-Steve Churchill[8]; 4. 50B-Brock Badger[6]; 5. 92-Buck Schafroth[2]; 6. 31V-Todd VanEaton[9]; 7. 77-Glen Hoyt[5]; 8. 20-Lance Swartz[3]; 9. 5-Cody Doolittle[7]; 10. 24-Rick Bissell[4]; 11. 31-Nick Woodard[11]; 12. 20C-Connor Owens[12]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:23.596: 1. 92-Buck Schafroth[1]; 2. 50B-Brock Badger[4]; 3. 55-Steve Churchill[3]; 4. 31V-Todd VanEaton[6]; 5. 69-Matt Avila[2]; 6. 31-Nick Woodard[5]
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:17.769: 1. 37D-Brad Derry[6]; 2. 77-Glen Hoyt[3]; 3. 20-Lance Swartz[1]; 4. 24-Rick Bissell[4]; 5. 5-Cody Doolittle[5]; 6. 20C-Connor Owens[2]
O’Reilly Auto B Mods
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:16:48.929: 1. 86W-Willy Kirk[2]; 2. 5A-Austin Paul[11]; 3. 87X-steven biggerstaff[1]; 4. 21-Cody Werner[5]; 5. 16A-Bryce Allen[10]; 6. 0- Shawn Kralik[8]; 7. 78-Evan Davis[4]; 8. 86J-Jerod Weston[9]; 9. 57S-David Schwartz[18]; 10. 5-Josh Sink[12]; 11. 21RLance Most[3]; 12. 20-Kirk McKay[6]; 13. 37-Tyler Fudge[7]; 14. 88-Hayden Johnston[21]; 15. 62-Rick Barton[19]; 16. 76- David Orr[14]; 17. 58-Hunter Poston[20]; 18. 32-Dillon Carlisle[16]; 19. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[15]; 20. 11W-Alan Worth[17]; 21. 57M-Zach Marxen[13]
Heat 1-Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:05.261: 1. 78-Evan Davis[2]; 2. 21-Cody Werner[4]; 3. 16A-Bryce Allen[7]; 4. 87X-steven biggerstaff[5]; 5. 57M-Zach Marxen[3]; 6. 32-Dillon Carlisle[1]; 7. 62-Rick Barton[6]
Heat 2- Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:17.767: 1. 86W-Willy Kirk[2]; 2. 0-Shawn Kralik[6]; 3. 5A-Austin Paul[7]; 4. 21R-Lance Most[1]; 5. 76-David Orr[5]; 6. 11W-Alan Worth[4]; 7. 58-Hunter Poston[3]
Heat 3-Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:04:17.586: 1. 86J-Jerod Weston[6]; 2. 37-Tyler Fudge[2]; 3. 5-Josh Sink[7]; 4. 20-Kirk McKay[4]; 5. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[1]; 6. 57SDavid Schwartz[5]; 7. 88-Hayden Johnston[3]
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:25:06.764: 1. 4-Jeremy Purdy[2]; 2. 7-Tom Myers[4]; 3. 22-Tanner Dixon[1]; 4. 7K-Bobby Key[10]; 5. 40X-David Weeda[7]; 6. 9-Brit Pellman[6]; 7. 35-Blake Henry[5]; 8. 38H-Matthew Hudson[9]; 9. 95-Jerid Lund[12]; 10. 11F-Colton Garside[8]; 11. 70-Todd Schmitt[15]; 12. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[3]; 13. 52-Jerry Richards[18]; 14. 21-Bennett Johnson[13]; 15. 44-Ed Swanson[16]; 16. 18W-Kenton Walston[11]; 17. 33-Tim McCollum[14]; 18. 5-Derek Myers[17]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:05:22.640: 1. 22-Tanner Dixon[7]; 2. 35-Blake Henry[2]; 3. 38H-Matthew Hudson[9]; 4. 40X-David Weeda[8]; 5. 11F-Colton Garside[4]; 6. 18W-Kenton Walston[3]; 7. 21-Bennett Johnson[6]; 8. 70-Todd Schmitt[5]; 9. 5-Derek Myers[1]
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps | 00:03:33.995: 1. 7-Tom Myers[3]; 2. 4-Jeremy Purdy[6]; 3. 9-Brit Pellman[5]; 4. 12G-Jeremy Ribbey[1]; 5. 7K-Bobby Key[9]; 6. 95-Jerid Lund[7]; 7. 33-Tim McCollum[8]; 8. 44-Ed Swanson[2]; 9. 52-Jerry Richards[4]
Liberty Realty Compacts
A Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:14:14.146: 1. 15-Chris Vannausdle[11]; 2. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[4]; 3. 12-John Berg[3]; 4. 28-Andrew Akers[7]; 5. 23-Dustin Sheppard[8]; 6. 35H-Andy Haley[1]; 7. 27-Tyler Hoover[13]; 8. 007-Tom Steinbach[6]; 9. 99P-Justin Best[20]; 10. 18-Matt Buchanan[12]; 11. 357-Joe Roshto[16]; 12. 3-Jace Petersen[15]; 13. 11-Trvor Hayes[14]; 14. 31-Sean Bagby[9]; 15. 5- Zander Steiner[17]; 16. 19-Ryan Brown[10]; 17. 01-Makade Wilson[18]; 18. 73-Kelsi Kautz[19]; 19. (DQ) 21-Adam Smith[5]; 20. (DQ) 47-Brad Lucas[2]
Heat 1 Top 4 Redraw 5 Laps | 00:03:12.749: 1. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[1]; 2. 23-Dustin Sheppard[3]; 3. 19-Ryan Brown[7]; 4. 47-Brad Lucas[4]; 5. 18-Matt Buchanan[2]; 6. 01-Makade Wilson[5]
Heat 2 Top 4 Redraw 5 Laps | 00:03:07.369: 1. 15-Chris Vannausdle[6]; 2. 12-John Berg[2]; 3. 28-Andrew Akers[4]; 4. 99P-Justin Best[5]; 5. 27-Tyler Hoover[1]; 6. 357- Joe Roshto[3]; 7. 73-Kelsi Kautz[7]
Heat 3 Top 4 Redraw 5 Laps | 00:03:22.518: 1. 35H-Andy Haley[2]; 2. 21-Adam Smith[5]; 3. 007-Tom Steinbach[4]; 4. 31-Sean Bagby[6]; 5. 11-Trvor Hayes[3]; 6. 5-Zander Steiner[1]