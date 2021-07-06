CORNING – Night 8 of the 2021 Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is in the books, but not before three more drivers added their names to the season win charts on Saturday night, July 3, at the Adams County Speedway.
Jesse Dennis has laid claim to the last three Poet Biorefining Modified Championships at ACS, but had yet to find victory lane until Saturday night. Dennis controlled the 15 lap main event from his pole position and was able to hold off runner-up finisher Jeff James by 2.481 seconds at the line. Mark Karg continued his strong mid-season run collecting his third consecutive top five run with a third place finish, while Brad Bergren and Randy Foote rounded out the top five. Foote now maintains a 33 point advantage over Jeff Wiggins while the top five drivers are separated by just 42 points.
In Chat Mobility Hobby Stock action, Jerid Lund was able to match his win total from one year ago on Saturday night, scoring his third “A” Feature win of the season. Lund had to march from 6th on the grid and hold off pressure from 2007 Hobby Stock Champion Matthew Hudson for the victory. Hudson’s runner up finish was his best performance of the season and it also vaulted him to the second spot in the championship point standings behind Lund. Adam Hensel of Atlantic had a strong run coming home in third, as Tanner Dixon and Brit Pellman of Creston completed the top five.
A new face graced Miller Lite Taste Greatness Victory Lane in the O’Reilly Auto B-Mods on Saturday night. In just his first ACS start of the season, Brett Vanderheiden of Earlham, IA showed up the regulars by scoring the victory by .946 seconds over Shawn Kralik. Vanderheiden started the main event from the 7th starting position, while Kralik charged from twelfth on the grid. Jerod Weston finished in the third slot and continues to hold a 52 point lead over Kralik for the championship. Josh Most finished fourth while Cody Werner record his fifth top 5 finish of the season in rounding out the top five.
The Northland Oil Stock Cars proved that ACS offered up a racey track on the night as Buck Schafroth charged from 8th on the grid to overtake Glen Hoyt late in the going and early leader Steve Churchill for the win. The win allowed “Buckwild” to stretch out his point lead over Brad Derry as he tries to score his second track title. Hoyt brought his ride home a season best second with Todd VanEaton finishing in third. Brad Derry came from tenth to finish fourth while Churchill completed the top five.
Bryan Vannausdle, the 2016 Liberty Realty Compact Champion, has been a consistent staple in the top five thus far in 2020, but used Saturday night as a breakthrough in claiming his first win of the season. The Shenandoah, IA driver took advantage of his front row starting position to seal the victory and gain ground in the season points battle where he now trails his father and defending track champion Chris Vannausdle by just 30 points. Tom Steinbach dished out a season best second place finish while Owen Richards rounded out the podium finishers. Richards had originally crossed the line in first, but was set back two positions for jumping on a late race restart. Eric Hensley and Sean Babgy completed the top five.
COMING UP
TS Bank along with AgriVision will present “Fan Appreciation Night” this Saturday, July 10, with FREE Grandstand admission. Grab your friends and come enjoy a great night of racing at Western Iowa’s Premier Dirt Track, the Adams County Speedway.
Poet Biorefing Modifieds
A Feature 15 Laps: 1. 70-Jesse Dennis[1]; 2. 71-Jeff James[2]; 3. 22-Mark Karg[4]; 4. 38X-Brad Bergren[7]; 5. 37-Randy Foote[8]; 6. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[9]; 7. 0-Tony Hardisty[10]; 8. 3C-Andrew Clark[6]; 9. 38-Craig Garner[5]; 10. 3-Doug Burgess[11]; 11. 29-Monte Most[3]; 12. (DNF) 13F-Troy Fudge[14]; 13. (DNF) 4-Rod Sprague[12]; 14. (DNF) 83-Ben Wolverton[13]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps: 1. 71-Jeff James[1]; 2. 38X-Brad Bergren[5]; 3. 70-Jesse Dennis[3]; 4. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[6]; 5. 3C-Andrew Clark[2]; 6. 3- Doug Burgess[4]; 7. (DNS) 83-Ben Wolverton
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps: 1. 22-Mark Karg[1]; 2. 37-Randy Foote[5]; 3. 0-Tony Hardisty[6]; 4. 38-Craig Garner[3]; 5. 29-Monte Most[2]; 6. 4-Rod Sprague[7]; 7. (DNS) 13F-Troy Fudge
Northland Oil Stock Cars
A Feature 1 15 Laps: 1. 92-Buck Schafroth[8]; 2. 77-Glen Hoyt[1]; 3. 31V-Todd VanEaton[5]; 4. 37D-Brad Derry[10]; 5. 55-Steve Churchill[2]; 6. 69-Matt Avila[4]; 7. 5-Joe Weaver[7]; 8. 20-Lance Swartz[6]; 9. (DNF) 50B-Brock Badger[9]; 10. (DNF) 42-David Nail JR[3]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw: 1. 55-Steve Churchill[4]; 2. 42-David Nail JR[1]; 3. 77-Glen Hoyt[3]; 4. 31V-Todd VanEaton[9]; 5. 69-Matt Avila[7]; 6. 20- Lance Swartz[2]; 7. 5-Joe Weaver[5]; 8. 92-Buck Schafroth[10]; 9. 50B-Brock Badger[6]; 10. 37D-Brad Derry[8]
O’Reilly Auto B Mods
A Feature 1 15 Laps: 1. 29V-Brett Vanderheiden[7]; 2. 0-Shawn Kralik[12]; 3. 86J-Jerod Weston[5]; 4. 92-Josh Most[11]; 5. 21-Cody Werner[3]; 6. 57S-David Schwartz[13]; 7. 78-Evan Davis[8]; 8. 5-Josh Sink[4]; 9. 66-Nathan Buchanan[10]; 10. 86W-Willy Kirk[2]; 11. 37- Tyler Fudge[25]; 12. 16A-Bryce Allen[1]; 13. 62-Rick Barton[26]; 14. 87X-steven biggerstaff[6]; 15. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[18]; 16. 64-Nick Hermsen[20]; 17. 20-Kirk McKay[17]; 18. 2-Kayden Dirks[15]; 19. (DNF) 33-Joe Hendricks[14]; 20. (DNF) 9-Josh Armstrong[22]; 21. (DNF) 88X-Dustin Sheppard[23]; 22. (DNF) 32-Dave Carlisle[16]; 23. (DNF) 88-Hayden Johnston[9]; 24. (DNF) 58-Hunter Poston[19]; 25. (DNS) 57M-Zach Marxen; 26. (DNS) 72-Ed Hamilton.
Heat 1-Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps: 1. 78-Evan Davis[1]; 2. 92-Josh Most[9]; 3. 29V-Brett Vanderheiden[6]; 4. 87X-steven biggerstaff[3]; 5. 57S-David Schwartz[5]; 6. 32-Dave Carlisle[4]; 7. 58-Hunter Poston[8]; 8. 9-Josh Armstrong[7]; 9. 37-Tyler Fudge[2]
Heat 2- Top 4 Redraw 6: Laps 1. 16A-Bryce Allen[1]; 2. 86J-Jerod Weston[5]; 3. 0-Shawn Kralik[9]; 4. 5-Josh Sink[6]; 5. 33-Joe Hendricks[2]; 6. 20-Kirk McKay[3]; 7. 64-Nick Hermsen[4]; 8. 88X-Dustin Sheppard[7]; 9. 62-Rick Barton[8] Heat 3-Top 4 Redraw 6 Laps 1. 88-Hayden Johnston[4]; 2. 21-Cody Werner[6]; 3. 66-Nathan Buchanan[8]; 4. 86W-Willy Kirk[2]; 5. 2-Kayden Dirks[5]; 6. 09-Kenny Darnold Jr[3]; 7. 57M-Zach Marxen[7]; 8. 72-Ed Hamilton[1]
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks
A Feature 15 Laps: 1. 95-Jerid Lund[6]; 2. 38H-Matthew Hudson[4]; 3. 7H-Adam Hensel[3]; 4. 22-Tanner Dixon[9]; 5. 9-Brit Pellman[2]; 6. 20- Jeremy Auten[1]; 7. 104-Chris Bates[5]; 8. 40X-David Weeda[8]; 9. 7K-Bobby Key[12]; 10. 33-Tim McCollum[14]; 11. 7-Tom Myers[10]; 12. 5-Derek Myers[13]; 13. 21-Bennett Johnson[15]; 14. 11F-Colton Garside[18]; 15. 52-Jerry Richards[16]; 16. 18W-Kenton Walston[17]; 17. 10G-Dustin Grout[7]; 18. (DNF) 22H-Eric Hensley[11]; 19. (DNS) 44-Ed Swanson
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps: 1. 22-Tanner Dixon[3]; 2. 95-Jerid Lund[4]; 3. 7-Tom Myers[10]; 4. 20-Jeremy Auten[5]; 5. 38H-Matthew Hudson[7]; 6. 22HEric Hensley[6]; 7. 5-Derek Myers[2]; 8. 21-Bennett Johnson[8]; 9. 18W-Kenton Walston[9]; 10. 11F-Colton Garside[1] Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 6 Laps 1. 104-Chris Bates[2]; 2. 40X-David Weeda[3]; 3. 7H-Adam Hensel[1]; 4. 9-Brit Pellman[5]; 5. 10G-Dustin Grout[6]; 6. 7KBobby Key[9]; 7. 33-Tim McCollum[7]; 8. 52-Jerry Richards[8]
Liberty Realty Compacts
A Feature 10 Laps: 1. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[1]; 2. 007-Tom Steinbach[2]; 3. 69X-Owen Richards[3]; 4. 22-Eric Hensley[6]; 5. 31-Sean Bagby[7]; 6. 12-John Berg[5]; 7. 15-Chris Vannausdle[9]; 8. 28-Andrew Akers[4]; 9. 23-Dustin Sheppard[8]; 10. 45- Samantha Robb[11]; 11. 73-Dillon Carlisle[13]; 12. 11-Trvor Hayes[15]; 13. 01-Makade Wilson[14]; 14. (DNF) 357-Joe Roshto[17]; 15. (DNF) 18-Matt Buchanan[10]; 16. (DNF) 5-Zander Steiner[12]; 17. (DNF) 14J-Chris Buchanan[16]
Heat 1 Top 5 Redraw 5 Laps: 1. 007-Tom Steinbach[2]; 2. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[5]; 3. 22-Eric Hensley[1]; 4. 23-Dustin Sheppard[8]; 5. 18-Matt Buchanan[9]; 6. 45-Samantha Robb[6]; 7. 73-Dillon Carlisle[4]; 8. 01-Makade Wilson[7]; 9. 14J-Chris Buchanan[3]
Heat 2 Top 5 Redraw 5 Laps: 1. 69X-Owen Richards[4]; 2. 12-John Berg[2]; 3. 15-Chris Vannausdle[8]; 4. 31-Sean Bagby[1]; 5. 28-Andrew Akers[3]; 6. 5- Zander Steiner[7]; 7. 357-Joe Roshto[6]; 8. 11-Trvor Hayes[5]