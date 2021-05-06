CARROLL – On a night of a lot of personal bests and several Hawkeye Ten Conference championships to boot, Ava Rush now has family bragging rights, at least with one of her older sisters in one of the races.
Karsyn Rush previously had a best time of around 2:28 in the 800-meter run, an event she qualified for state her senior year in 2019. Word has it Ava also beat the PR of oldest sister, Payton, the former Griswold standout and multi-time state qualifier, as well.
Thursday night at the Hawkeye Ten meet at Carroll Athletic Stadium, Ava, a sophomore, beat that record by at least a couple of seconds, with a nice time of 2:25.27.
She also has team bragging rights, at least for now, as – in her runner-up effort in that race – she beat senior standout Taylor McCreedy by just over a half second, McCreedy coming in third in the race at 2:25.79.
Guess it’s time to call Karsyn and tell her the good news, Ava.
“It’s really nice to have Taylor as a teammate because she always pushes me and gets me to be my best,” said Ava. “And I love having Taylor as a teammate. She’s always good at pushing me physically and mentally.”
McCreedy replied: “That was really fun running with Ava. I’m glad I got to pull her along with me and she had a really good kick at the end. I’m glad to have her as a teammate. We do a good job of pushing each other not just at meets but at practices and we push each other to be the best we can be.”
On the boys’ side, a pair of seniors stood out. Colin Mullenix picked up two Hawkeye Ten titles and Craig Alan Becker three. Becker’s was in the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs, Mullenix’s was in the 110-meter high hurdles, and the two shared the other: the distance medley relay.
It’s those five events the Trojan boys lead the pack in their state qualifying meet district, which takes place in six days in Glenwood.
As for the Hawkeye meet, Mullenix reflected on teammates pushing each other throughout the night and supporting each other, including the distance medley.
“We’d all been pushing each other and running a smooth race in the D-med, and tonight to cap it all off with a conference championship feels great,” he said.”
Mullenix , who also had a second-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, bettered his 110-meter hurdles time from the Trojan Invitational by 0.07 second, clocking a 15.47 at the conference meet. At Griswold, Mullenix had a heavy backwind to aid him.
“Tonight to go a 15.47 without any backwind feels pretty good,” he said. “We know the hard work we’ve been putting in feels pretty good.”
Becker noted the idea on the night was to see who was in what events and then plan the strategy, and he noted things came together well.
“The sprinters are getting their handoffs down a lot better and Colin and I weren’t feeling too hot (Thursday) but this is so cool and he’s a fighter,” he said. “I love having him on my relays and they (teammates) put me in a great position. It was easy for me to carry out because they did so well.”
Coach Abby Becker was also happy with the team effort.
“A lot of kids did a lot of good things and it was fun to see them smile when they crossed the finish line,” she said. “The 4x800 (which came in third) had a huge PR and they pretty much ran by themselves the whole time. And Colin getting PRs on the hurdles side and D-med doing great. We had a lot of good things and it was fun.”
Back to the girls, Haley Rasmussen had a good four-event night, with a close second in the 100-meter dash, just beat at the finish line by three one-hundredths of a second. The senior all-star came back to win the 200-meter dash in 26.55, more than a half-second ahead of second.
“The day didn’t start how I wanted to with long jump (a fifth-place finish) but I knew I had to respond and do what I had to do for the team so we could get those points,” said Rasmussen. “It’s just going to bring the big momentum going into next week and one of the biggest meets of the year. We just want to finish the year strong and I think we’re on the right path.”
The Atlantic boys finished fifth in the final standings, a meet that was decided in the final event with Council Bluffs Lewis Central edging Glenwood by two points, 141-139.
The Trojan girls, who placed third were among four teams that dominated the meet, scoring 100 or more points. Glenwood won and Harlan was second, while Lewis Central was fourth.
Hawkeye Ten Conference meet
Thursday, May 6, at Carroll Athletic Stadium, Carroll
Boys results: 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 141, 2. Glenwood 139, 3. Clarinda 98.5, 4. Harlan 92, 5. Atlantic 83.5, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 40, 7. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 39, 8. Shenandoah 36, 9 (tie). Denison-Schleswig and Red Oak 29, 11. Creston 13.
Atlantic boys’ top 8
High jump: 5. Jayden Proehl 5’6”, 8. Colton Rasmussen 5’4”. 3200: 5. Zane Berg 10:41.37, 8. Drew Engler 11:09.13. 4x800: 3. Atlantic (Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Proehl, Bennett Whetstone) 8:52.96. Shuttle hurdle: 2. Atlantic (Garrett Reynolds, Joe Weaver, Zane Vance, Colin Mullenix) 1:03.83. Distance medley: 1. Atlantic (Gannon O’Hara, Vance, Mullenix, Craig Alan Becker) 3:40.18. 4x200: 7. Atlantic (Vance, Jackson McLaren, Rasmussen, Weaver) 1:38.18. 110 hurdles: 1. Mullenix 15.47. 800: 1. Becker 1:58.39. 400 hurdles: 2. Mullenix 56.44, 3. Vance 57.92. 1600: 1. Becker 4:34.14. 4x100: 8. Atlantic (O’Hara, Rasmussen, Weaver, Reynolds) 46.81. 4x400: 6. Atlantic (Andersen, Colten Tasto, Carter Pellett, Whetstone) 3:54.76.
Girls results: 1. Glenwood 155, 2. Harlan 136, 3. Atlantic 109, 4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 102, 5. Clarinda 44, 6. Shenandoah 44, 7. Creston 38, 8. Denison-Schleswig, 36, 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 33.5, 10. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 29, 11. Red Oak 20.
Atlantic girls’ top 8
High jump: 8. Nicole Middents 4’6”. Long jump: 5. Haley Rasmussen 16’2”. Sprint medley: 7. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Caroline Pellett, Chloe Mullenix, Alyssa Derby) 1:59.85. 3000: 3. Taylor McCreedy 11:15.36, 6. Addie DeArment 11:57.42. 4x800: 2. Atlantic (Madison Botos, Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen, Ava Rush) 10:14.34. Shuttle hurdle: 5. Atlantic (Makayla Atkinson, Lauren Nicholas, Avery Knuth, Faith Altman) 1:21.59. 100: 2. Rasmussen 12.89, 7. Derby 13.61. Distance medley: 3. Atlantic (Caroline Pellett, Middents, Mullenix, Rush) 4:33.48. 400: 1. Rasmussen 1:00.88, 7. Claire Pellett 1:04.76. 100 hurdles: 6. Caroline Pellett 17.35. 800: 2. Rush 2:25.27, 3. McCreedy 2:25.79. 200: 1. Rasmussen 26.55, 8. Derby 28.49. 400 hurdles: 2. Mullenix 1:09.66. 1500: 3. McCreedy 5:13.33. 4x100: 4. Atlantic (Huddleson, Caroline Pellett, Middents, Derby) 53.86. 4x400: 3. Atlantic (Rush, Goergen, Mullenix, McCreedy) 4:19.67.