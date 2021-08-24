ANITA – There’s no pre-season Associated Press poll for Iowa high school football, but at least one major newspaper in Iowa – the Cedar Rapids Gazette – is high on CAM.
Of the five members on the Gazette’s poll, none of them voted the Cougars their pre-season No. 1. Coach Barry Bower’s team was No. 2 on one ballot, No. 3 on three and No. 4 on yet another. But that was enough for them to top – incidentally enough – a News-Telegraph-area team that incidentally enough landed at No. 2: Audubon.
Those two southwest Iowa eight-man powerhouses, incidentally enough both from District 10, won’t meet until Sept. 24. But a game that’s still four weeks away isn’t even on CAM’s monitor right now – it’s the Gazette’s pre-season No. 5, Fremont-Mills, a state runner-up from a year ago. (Audubon will also face the Knights two weeks from now.)
That all said, there’s plenty of good reasons why the Cougars might just be among the cream of the crop going into the 2021 season. Indeed, when you don’t have a whole lot of graduation losses – to be sure, Ethan Arp, Jaxson Bell, Karter Hilpipre and Connor McKee were great players – that means you’ve got a lot of good players back.
And that CAM has, in ample supply.
It all starts with returning first-team all-stater Lane Spieker, who’s expected to be at running back and linebacker once again. A year ago, he was among the state’s top all-purpose gainers offensively, with 1,753 rushing yards (33 TDs), 408 passing yards (7 TDs) and 180 receiving yards (3 TDs), while on defense he was in on 51 tackles and had two interceptions.
Other returning all-staters are Colby Rich (second team at defensive lineman), Joe Kauffman (third team defensive lineman) and Cade Ticknor (third team defensive utility). Kauffman led the defense with 88 tackles, including seven tackles for losses and forced eight turnovers (four interceptions and four fumble recoveries), two going for touchdowns. Ticknor had eight tackles for losses, an interception return for a touchdown and three fumble recoveries, while Rich recorded seven sacks.
The question might be who Spieker, assuming he’s the quarterback again, will have to help him out. There’s some pretty good candidates in those all-staters, with Rich the top wide receiver (469 yards, 10 TDs). Top returning gainers on the ground are Kauffman (99 yards, 2 TD) and Ticknor (230 yards, 6 TD).
Both sides of the line should be strong, with seniors Nolan Hensley and Reese Oglesbee, and juniors Ty Eblen and Gavyn Jessen all returning and expected to play both ways.
Figuring to be the top newcomers are juniors Corbin Peach (OL/DL), Sam Foreman (WR/LB), Gabe Rouse (RB/LB) and Kaden Hensley (WR/DB); and sophomores Jack Follmann (WR/LB) and Austin Williams (RB/DB).
It’s that experience that is expected to carry CAM, although Bower said that “getting over the hump and having a sense of urgency” are among his main concerns.
“Every game is a game that we look forward to playing. I think you circle all of them because that is the schedule you play,” said Bower. “Our goal is to play relentless and take each game one at a time.”