ATLANTIC – After a fantastic season that saw them pitch four straight shutouts, run to their first district title in 18 years and make the “round of 16” in last year’s modified postseason, Atlantic’s football program has a great thing going.
The thing is, that was done with a talented group of 20 seniors. There were some underclassmen who stepped into key roles and were equally as contributing to the Trojans’ 7-2 season, but the bulk of the players who made last year’s season so magical has to be replaced.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is, there’s plenty of fresh talent waiting in the wings, players who understudied last year’s seniors and learned about what it takes to be successful.
That makes first year coach Joe Brummer’s job that much easier, as his team gets set for Year 1 under the new program, and next Friday’s opening game vs. Glenwood.
Brummer, a former all-state lineman at Harlan who starred at Morningside College in Sioux City, had been on Mike McDermott’s staff the past four seasons before being elevated to the head role.
“I’m extremely excited and hopefully ready to go and get the ground rolling,” Brummer said. “I’ve been talking with Mike and (defensive coordinator Lee) Saathoff and those guys, getting prepped up and talking with those guys and getting the staff completed and excited to finally get the football flying through the air and hit the ground running.”
Nine seniors are on this year’s squad: Keith Archibald, Ayden Brown, Garrett McLaren, Lane Nelson, Gannon O’Hara, Seth Roenfeld, Ethan Sturm, Dayton Templeton and Hunter Weppler. There’s a big junior class, with 22 in the lineup, and 12 sophomores. So program-wide, just more than 60 players.
Brummer is excited about the senior class. “The senior class ... they’ll do a lot of the roles and leadership for us,” he said.
The Trojans have had a good summer, participating at a camp at Simpson College in Indianola. Brummer said he and his staff saw many good things from his younger players and veterans.
“We’re definitely going to be new,” said Brummer. “It’s definitely going to be a green bunch of kids and we’re going to go as fast as we can with our drills ... to try to simulate that varsity speed for those kids that haven’t got that experience.
“It’s really hard to simulate until you get into a game, but we’re doing the best we can with our guys to make sure we’re ready to go,” he continued. “But we’ve got a lot of good kids that are willing to learn. They’re hungry and wanting to play after having such a dominant season. There’s a lot of opportunities to have the best kids play and have them playing early, and they’re all seeing that and buying in and doing a real good job.”
ON OFFENSE
A two-quarterback system could still be in place this fall. While there’s surely the chance that senior Garrett McLaren could be moved to wide receiver, the coaches know he still has a great arm. Last year, he threw for 593 yards with 39 completions and had nine touchdowns while being picked off just twice.
Junior Caden Andersen is the other choice, and also has a pretty good stat line: 26 completions for 380 yards and a touchdown.
“Still a competition battle to start the season to see what roles, because they bring different things to the table,” said Brummer.
When the Trojans decide to run the ball, the feature back figures to be Ayden Brown. He’s the top returning ground-gainer, rushing for 159 yards in 32 attempts with a touchdown. He’ll likely see most of his time at halfback.
“Ayden’s going to see a lot of touches, a lot of carries,” said Brummer.
Junior Tanner O’Brien will probably fill most of the duties once held by Bodie Johnson, who graduated.
“We had a couple guys we thought going into camp we could give some looks, and Tanner did an amazing job and came into shape,” said Brummer. “He had a really good spring and summer, and definitely increased his speed.”
Sophomore Dante Hedrington and junior Jarrett Armstrong could also anchor the running attack.
None of the returning receivers have more than 50 yards, but figure McLaren (3-48), Dayton Templeton (3-33) and Brown (2-17) in as the starting point. O’Hara could see time as wide receiver as well, given his speed, as could juniors Carter Pellett, Jackson McLaren and Easton O’Brien.
LINEMEN
Weppler will look to anchor the line at left tackle, while newcomer Archibald will probably be part of the offensive line as well.
A talented group of juniors look are in the mix to help pick up the rest of the slack: Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Tristian Dorscher, Miles Mundorf and Nathan Kaiser as the linemen, and Michael Hotze and Cole Park as corners and tight ends depending on defense of offense.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
The Trojans have to replace nine starters, 13 if two-deeps are counted ... a case of new faces in new places, if you will.
But as is the case with offense, the defense has plenty of new talent, including those who saw time primarily on the junior varsity.
Sturm, younger brother of now-graduated all-stater Grant, returns as a starting cornerback. Before a mid-season injury sidelined him, Sturm had seven tackles, five solo and one for loss. Templeton saw steadily more playing time as the season progressed, eventually ending with three solo tackles, and McLaren saw time at safety and could again.
O’Hara could also see time at one of the corners, where the Trojans hope to utilize his speed, being the fastest player on the team. Seth Roenfeld could also see time on defense.
Easton O’Brien is a returning outside linebacker, stepping in after Sturm was hurt; he has 7.5 tackles. Jackson McLaren and Pellett are also candidates for the outside linebacker, while inside linebacker choices are Brown, Mundorf and Tanner O’Brien are the top choices, along with junior Logan Terrell.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Nelson will probably handle the bulk of all the kicking duties. He was 22-of-23 on PATs and had 12 touchbacks in 35 kickoffs. The Trojans will hope to get more out of him on field goal attempts, as he made just 2-of-8 tries last year.
Punting chores still really have to be decided, although Nelson, O’Hara and Tanner O’Brien have all looked good here.
STAFF
Matt Best and Bryce Smith, both previous assistant coaches at other schools, are newcomers to the staff; Best will work with running backs and outside linebackers, while Smith will deal with wide receivers and cornerbacks.
Back are Saathoff, Matt Mullenix and Oran Perkins. Saathoff, as defensive coordinator, will work with inside linebackers and the offensive line, while Mullenix will work with safeties and quarterbacks and Oran Perkins will deal primarily with defensive line and some of the offensive positions. Smith and Mullenix will also be on the sidelines for freshman coaches.
Andy Niemann of Cass County Health System is the athletic trainer.
THE SCHEDULE
The Trojans are a part of Iowa Class 3A’s District 6, with the Trojans being among the smallest in the 36-team class. The Iowa High School Athletic Association revamped its classification lineup, placing 36 teams in each of the top three classes (classes 3A, 4A and 5A); 56 in classes A, 1A and 2A; and 71 in the eight-man class.
After the home opener vs. Glenwood, the Trojans alternate between road and home games the rest of the non-district season, with road games at Carroll Kuemper and Ballard sandwiching a home date vs. Shenandoah.
District 6 is a mixed bag of success. The Trojans open the district slate Sept. 24 at ADM, a team that should be improved after an uncharacteristically down year. The Trojans then host two in a row on Oct. 1 and 8: Harlan and Knoxville, the latter for homecoming. The Cyclones were last year’s state runner-up in Class 3A (the last year under the traditional system) and with most of their key players back are prominent in state championship conversation. Knoxville struggled to a 1-7 season a year ago and are looking to gain experience. The regular season ends with a road game at Saydel on Oct. 15 and a home date vs. Creston on Oct. 22.
The Trojans are 80-97 all time vs. district teams.
“Everybody knows Harlan is coming off a state final appearance last year, getting a majority of their kids back,” said Brummer. “They’re going to be a dominant force with Teagen Kasperburger at quarterback and with all those weapons around them ... a great offensive line. Harlan will be very impressive with their defnese as well.”
But the other teams have things that the Trojans will need to prepare for, Brummer said. ADM has an experienced defense to offense graduation losses, while Saydel has a strong quarterback and key skill players returning. Creston also has key returning defensive players, while Knoxville will be hungry for success with a number of seniors looking for their time to shine.
“We had our senior meeting and talked with our kids and it starts with keeping that tradition going,” said Brummer. “The kids last year won a district title and won a playoff game for the first time in awhile and the kids are looking to continue that. We’re trying to keep the tradition going and winning ways and make a run.”