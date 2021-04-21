COUNCIL BLUFFS – Haley Rasmussen and Colin Mullenix each had one first- and one second-place finish for Atlantic at the Lewis Central-hosted Titan Co-Ed Relays Tuesday night in Council Bluffs.
On the girls' side, Rasmussen won the 400-meter dash in 1:01.61, while she took second in the 200-meter dash in 27.11 as the Trojan girls placed seventh at the meet. She was also a part of the third-place 4x400-meter relay, teaming with Chloe Mullenix, Kennedy Goergen and Ava Rush in 4:22.74.
Other thirds came in the 400-meter hurdles, with Chloe Mullenix finishing in 1:12.27; and the 4x800-meter relay with Claire Pellett and Madison Botos joining Goergen and Rush to finish in 10:32.41.
Colin Mullenix led the boys to a fifth-place showing, taking the win in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.0 and a runner-up medal in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.97. Other seconds were by Zane Vance in the 400-meter hurdles in 59-seconds flat, and the two joined fellow seniors Joe Weaver and Garrett Reynolds for a second-place finish in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:04.80.
The 4x400-meter relay of Craig Alan Becker, Carter Pellett, Colten Tasto and Bennett Whetstone was third with a time of 3:42.76.
The track teams will be back in action today at the Carroll Invitational.