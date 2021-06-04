BASEBALL
CAM 23, Stanton 2:
- The Cougar offense continues to be strong this season, and it showed in a rout of the Vikings Thursday night in Stanton. Joe Kauffmann went 5-for-5 with five RBI, while Colby Rich had a grand slam amongst his four hits and six RBI. Connor McKee had five strikeouts and yielded two hits in the four-inning contest.
Audubon 9, Missouri Valley 8:
- The Wheelers went up 9-3 and then withstood a Big Reds rally in the seventh before escaping with the win. Ethan Klocke had three hits and three RBI to lead the way, while Gavin Smith scored four runs on three hits and two RBI.
Treynor 15, Riverside 0:
- The Bulldogs were no-hit by Cardinals’ pitcher Jaxon Schumacher in a conference contest Thursday night.
ACGC 1-5, Earlham 16-4:
- After taking a beating in the opening contest, the Chargers came back to force a West Central Activities Conference split with the Cardinals Thursday night in Earlham.
In the nightcap, the Cardinals scored a single run in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game but the Chargers held on.
SOFTBALL
Griswold 5, Boyer Valley 4:
- The Tigers continued their winning ways Thursday with a 5-4 home win over the Bulldogs in non-conference action.
Erynn Peterson scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth, the second of her two runs. Karly Millikan picked up the win in the circle, striking out eight, walking one and giving up one hit.
Offensviely, Jenna Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Makenna Askeland hit a single and a double, while Millikan and Anna Kelley each hit a double. Kelley and McKenna Wiechman each had 1 RBI.
Earlham 4-4, ACGC 2-3:
- The Chargers were swept Thursday night in Earlham.
AHSTW 11, Clarinda 4:
- Kailey Jones went the distance in picking up the win for the Lady Vikes. Ally Meyers had four hits.
CAM 13, Stanton 3:
- The Cougars took control early with four first-inning runs in the non-conference victory over the Viqueens in Stanton.
Audubon 6, Missouri Valley 3:
- Katelyn Nielsen had a home run among two extra-base hits and brought home four in the Wheelers’ victory.
Treynor 6, Riverside 5 (8 innings): The Cardinals used a single run in the bottom of the eighth inning to come away with the win Thursday night in Treynor. The Lady Dawgs tied the game at 5-apiece in the top of the fourth, and that’s how the score stayed through regulation.