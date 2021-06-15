ATLANTIC – Council Bluffs St. Albert reversed the script on Atlantic’s baseball team.
After taking a 13-2 loss earlier this season to the Trojans just 12 days earlier, the Falcons apparently weren’t in a mood to celebrate the christening of Atlantic’s newly renovated baseball field.
Tuesday night, the Falcons came in and scored their own 11-run victory, 12-1, spoiling the Trojans’ first truly home game in two years.
In their two meetings this year, Atlantic and St. Albert were even in runs scored, with 14 runs each. In Tuesday’s battle, the Falcons scored five in the first inning off four hits and an error and never really looked back.
Grant Sturm scored the lone run for the Trojans, coming in the third inning to cut into an 8-0 deficit. He singled and scored on Garrett McLaren’s RBI double.
The Trojans were held to six hits, three off McLaren’s bat and two others coming via Gunner Kirchhoff.
Still, coach Joe Brummer said he was happy to, along with his team, get back on their home field. And it wasn’t that bad of an effort, just that St. Albert was able to return the favor.
“A lot of people came out. Wished we’d put on a better show, but the kids hit the ball and they (St. Albert) fielded it. Just wasn’t our night,” said Brummer.