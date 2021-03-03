Drake Relays High School Blue Standard, as announced March 2.

100 meter dash: Boys – 10.80; girls – 12.30.

400 meter dash: Boys – 49.00; girls – 58.00.

800 meter run: Boys – 1:56.30; girls – 2:16.

1600/1500 meter run: Boys – 4:24; girls – 4:47.

3200/3000 meter run: Boys – 9:35; girls – 10:30.

110/100 meter hurdles: Boys – 14.60; girls – 15.10.

400 meter hurdles: Boys – 54.50; girls – 1:05.50.

4x100-meter relay: Boys – 43.40; girls – 50.40.

4x200-meter relay: Boys – 1:29.50; girls – 1:44.20.

4x400-meter relay: Boys – 3:23; girls – 4:03.

4x800-meter relay: Boys – 8:05; girls – 9:36.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Boys – 59.70; girls – 1:06.00.

1600-meter medley relay: Boys – 3:34.50.

800-meter medley relay: Girls – 1:49.

High jump: Boys – 6'7"; girls – 5'5".

Long jump: Boys – 22'4"; girls – 17'10".

Shot put: Boys – 57'0; girls – 42'0.

Discus: Boys – 171'0; girls – 136'0.

