FORT DODGE – Sometimes, it helps to relive an amazing finish to an amazing comeback by reminding folks how you got to that point.
Take what will likely go down as the greatest game in Atlantic softball history, and its bottom of the 10th-inning comeback win over Anamosa in Monday night's Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal as an example.
The Trojans were down, came back to take the lead, only for the Blue Raiders to take the lead, only for there to be two more lead change-and-tie exchanges before the 10th inning that players from both teams will likely be telling their grandchildren and great-grandchildren years from now.
And in the process, gave Atlantic its school-record 34th win on the year, its 16th victory in the row.
Looking at the pitching statistics, it might have been a pitcher's duel – Olivia Engler's 14 strikeouts vs. Anamosa ace Emily Watters' 17 – but it was Watters 12 walks that did her in.
Anamosa drew first blood in the top of the first when Watters took advantage of an error in the outfield that allowed her to reach third; she'd score on Lexi Bright's two-out single. The Trojans loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning but Watters got out of the first of several jams with a strikeout.
That's how things stood until the fourth inning, when, the Trojans began to get to Watters, drawing five walks (including the inning's first three batters) against just one hit, that from sophomore Ava Rush, who brought home inning leadoff batter Kennedy Goergen. Madison Botos was hit by a pitch to draw home Jada Jensen and after Malena Woodward reached on a fielder's choice after a play at home to force out Lauren Nicholas, Rush later scored on a walk by Alyssa Derby.
The Blue Raiders regained the lead in the top of the fifth with three runs, using a pair of walks and an error to score Leah Sleep, Delaney Frater and Mady Meeker. Score: 5-4 Anamosa.
That's how it stood until the Trojans were down to either making the best of three outs left or going to a single consolation game. In the bottom of the seventh, Woodward's RBI sacrifice bunt down the first base line sent Nicholas home and with two out, it was 5-5. A strikeout sent the game into extra innings.
After both teams traded 1-2-3 half-innings in the eighth, Anamosa struck in the ninth when Frater reached on a double to left center and scored on an infield error. But then, as fate had it, Atlantic fired back when Woodward's two-out line drive to right knocked in Nicholas, tying the game at 6 apiece.
After a scoreless 10th where both teams had but one baserunner, there was that dramatic 11th inning where Anamosa scored three and a Blue Raider victory was seemingly assured, only for Atlantic to come through with Derby's bases-loaded two-RBI single, Botos' game-tying run and Jada Jense's walk-off hit to score pinch runner Madison Huddleson.
What a celebration that followed for Atlantic and the large throng of fans, all who stuck around the full 3-1/2 hours, until after 11 p.m. Anamosa was heartbroken to say the least, but give them all the credit in the world for doing their part to make this a game for the ages.
But for Atlantic, the question is, "How can you follow that game up?"
ONWARD TO DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION
Well, the dramatic win was celebrated, but only briefly, as now the focus is squarely on the semifinal opponent: Top-ranked Davenport Assumption.
The Knights play in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, based in the Quad Cities and made up of three Class 4A schools and six 5As. Two of their opponents, top-4 finishers in a very tough league, are in the Class 4A state field: Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley, teams the Knights swept during the regular season in conference play (although PV beat Assumption at the Fort Dodge Invitational). Muscatine, with whom the Knights swept, was ranked No. 1 for most of the latter half of the season but were upset in the regional final by Bettendorf.
The Knights downed Clarke of Osceola 11-1 in one of the other state quarterfinal games. In that game, it was all Knights, taking control in the first inning with three runs and opening the game up in the third with a five-spot.
Sydney Roe and Libby Madden each had two hits, with Roe connecting on a two-run home run. Katie Anderson and Anna Wohlers each had doubles on the night.
Junior Bella Nigey (23-2) picked up the win, giving up just one hit. She's the ace of the Knight's staff with an 0.64 ERA and 206 strikeouts against just 20 walks in 130.1 innings. Leah Maro has a 14-1 record and has a 1.42 ERA, with 90 strikeouts against 18 walks in 88.2 innings.
Against Clarke, Nigey and Maro combined to pitch a three-hitter, striking out eight while giving up just the one run.
The Assumption-Atlantic state semifinal game is at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Kruger Seeds Field.
The winner moves on to the state championship game, at 2:30 p.m. Friday; the loser moves to the third-place game, getting either Estherville-Lincoln Central, Mount Vernon, West Liberty or Williamsburg.