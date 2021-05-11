RED OAK – The Iowa Class 1A district meet has snuck up on the boys' tennis season.
And for Atlantic, it'll mean sending two doubles squads into action that have had some great seasons at today's district meet in Red Oak.
The Sturm brothers, senior Grant and junior Ethan, have put together an 11-2 season and have a Hawkeye Ten Conference championship at No. 1 doubles among their accomplishments. Separately, both won singles titles at their own Trojan Invitational, which only helps build a very strong case for a potential No. 1 seed.
"We're looking for a strong showing in our doubles teams," said coach Mike McDermott.
The tandem of Bodie Johnson and Dayton Templeton, another senior-junior combination, will be the other doubles team headed into action. They've got a runner-up finish at No. 2 doubles at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, and with a 10-5 record could be among the seeded teams at the district meet.
Bryan York and Hunter Weppler, both juniors, will represent the Trojans in singles competition.
The top two finishers in both singles and doubles advance to the state tennis meet, May 28-29 at Waterloo.
Other teams in the Red Oak district, besides the Trojans and host Tigers, are Clarinda, Clarke, Creston, Glenwood, Shenandoah and Southwest Valley of Corning.
"Our goal is for everyone to get at least one victory, as that plays an important in the team standings and for us to advance as a team," said McDermott.
The top three team finishers advance to the district team tournament. First round matches, pairing the No. 2 and 3 team finishers, are Saturday, May 15, with the winner movin on to the substate matchup Saturday, May 22.