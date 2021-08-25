ANITA – There's a new coach leading the cross country program at CAM.
He's no stranger to the athletes he'll be leading this fall. Dominic Giegerich is the principal at the Anita-based high school, taking over for Todd Russell, who retired this past spring to be near family in Nebraska.
The good news for Giegerich is that he'll have some familiar faces coming back rom a year ago.
Four of the top five runners from the Cougar boys are back, led by two among the top 10 returning placewinners at last year's Rolling Valley Conference meet: Gavin Clayton (22:18.77) and Carson Cary (22:34.62), both juniors. Sophomores Ben Bartlett and Rylan Oglesbee, and junior Cale Maas are among the top 20 returning runners from last year's RVC.
Junior Mia South was listed as the only returning girls' runner for the Cougars, but she ran well at last year's RVC with her time of 24:49.77, placing her fourth overall and second among this year's returning runners.
But newcomers will have to pick up most of the slack for the girls. Giegerich listed freshmen Lyndsey Chaney, Ellen Gerlock and Elizabeth Rouse, and sophomores Carley Dennis and Lydia Rouse as his top newcomers.
Freshman Josiah Bartlett appears to be the Cougars' lone newcomer on the boys' side.
"I like the strength of our team is their willingness to improve each week," said Giegerich. "My main concern is depth and what injury would do to our ability to score in each meet."
The Cougars open the season Sept. 2 with the West Central Valley meet in Redfield. The RVC meet is Oct. 4 and the state qualifying meet is Oct. 21.
Giegerich is encouraged by what's happened thus far with his team this season.
"With the mix of inexperienced runners, and low numbers we'll have to be patient and see where we are at with a couple weeks left before conference and districts," he said. "If we improve each week, and our top runners start knocking off time down the stretch, we'll have a better idea what the ceiling could be at districts.
"We have a good core of runners that I know can elevate their performance in October and propel the team forward."