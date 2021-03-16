Raydden Grobe was one of the key forces behind one of the best seasons the AHSTW boys' basketball team has ever had.
With an 18.9 ppg average, Grobe helped lead the Vikings to a 20-3 regular season record and a berth in the Iowa Class 2A district championship.
It also led the Viking junior to a second-team all-state spot.
Grobe was selected to the second team in voting for boys' basketball teams by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association over the weekend.
The 6'2" guard's line also included 120 rebounds, 57 assists, 41 steals and 26 blocked shots for the Vikings. He was part of a starting lineup that will return everybody for the 2021-2022 season and contend for a second-straight Western Iowa Conference championship.
Grobe was the lone area player honored by the IPSWA, which also meets after the football, baseball and girls' basketball seasons to select all-state teams.
Waukee senior Tucker DeVries, who led the Warriors to the Class 4A state championship this past season, was named Mr. Iowa Basketball 2021. He'll be attending Drake University to play for his father, Darian. He selected Drake over Creighton, Iowa State and Oregon.
Waukee's star-studded team had three Division I recruits and three total first-team all-state players; he led the team scoring this season with 18.5 points per game while also averaging 6.6 rebounds per game and 5.6 assists per game. He ended his career with 1,092 points for the Warriors in 67 total games.
Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state
CLASS 1A
First team: Trey Shearer, sr., Montezuma; Angelo Winkel, sr., Algona Bishop Garrigan; AlexKoppes, sr., Springville; Kaleb Cornilsen, sr., Easton Valley; Austin Hilmer, jr., North Linn; Dashawn Linnen, sr., Lake Mills; Kayden Ames, sr., West Fork; Trey Baker, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys.
Second team: Blaise Porter, soph., New London; Maddox Griffin, jr., Wapello; Carson Michels, sr., Bellevue Marquette; Cole Watts, sr., Montezuma; Keaton Bonderson, soph., LeMars Gehlen; Manny Hammonds, jr., Des Moines Grandview Christian; Tate Haughenbury, soph., North Linn; Taurice Grant, sr., Meskwaki Settlement School.
Third team: William Kiburis, soph., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Brody Ward, jr., Iowa Valley; Keyton Nelson, sr., Tri-Center; Gunner Meyer, jr., Wapsie Valley; Dallas Kluender, jr., Woodbury Central; Jacob Herold, sr., South Winneshiek; Caleb Bacon, sr., Lake Mills; Parker Rochford, sr., Edgewood-Colesburg.
CLASS 2A
First team: Jayden Mackie, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg; Cooper DeJean, sr., OA-BCIG; Karson Sharar, sr., Iowa Falls-Alden; Ty Van Essen, jr., Hull Western Christian; Tanner TeSlaa, jr., Boyden-Hull; Camden Schroeder, sr., East Sac County; Marcus Kelderman, sr., Boyden-Hull; Lucas Lorenzen, jr., Okoboji.
Second team: Zach Erwin, jr., Camanche; Raydden Grobe, jr., AHSTW; Carson Lienau, jr., Jesup; Brennan Hodler, sr., South Central Calhoun; Kyler Maththias, sr., Denver; Grant Veenstra, sr., Des Moines Christian; Zach Lutmer, soph., Central Lyon; Padraig, Gallagher, soph., Dyersville Beckman.
Third team: Brady Millikin, sr., Pekin; Adam Witty, jr., Des Moines Christian; Creighton Morisch, sr., Spirit Lake; Sid Schaaf, sr., Treynor; Carter Harmsen, sr., Mid-Prairie; Bo Clausen, sr., Ridge Vliew; Noah Miller, sr., Forest City; Caden Kirkman, soph., Wilton.
CLASS 3A
First team: Grant Nelson, sr., Pella; Emarion Ellis, sr., Davenport Assumption; Connor Drew, sr., Ballard; Luke Rankin, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Justin Recker, sr., Monticello; Keaton Kutcher, sr., Mount Vernon; Andrew Formanek, sr., Clear Lake; Ryan Blum, sr., Glenwood.
Second team: Kieren Nichols, sr., Knoxville; Karter Petzenhauser, jr., Spencer; Cole Glasgow, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Ashton Hermann, jr., Ballard; Karl Miller, sr., Pella; Jake Layman, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Kyle Kelley, sr., West Delaware; Christian Withrow, sr., Clear Creek Amana.
Third team: Dayton Davis, jr., Fort Madison; Colby Collison, soph., Bondurant-Farrar; Dylan Johnson, sr., Western Dubuque; Max Weaton, soph., Fairfield; Carson Toebe, soph., Clear Lake; Kaleb Booth, jr., Carroll; Brayson Laube, soph., Maron; Adam Mattes, jr., Newton.
CLASS 4A
First team: Tucker DeVries, sr., Waukee; Rian Riggs, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Michael Duax, sr., Dubuque Hemstead; Payton Sandfort, sr., Waukee; Omaha Biliew, soph., Waukee; Landon Wolf, sr., Cedar Falls; Josh Dix, jr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Tamin Lipsey, jr., Ames.
Second team: Trey Campbell, jr., Cedar Falls; Steven Kramer, jr., Johnston; Caleb Schlaak, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jayden Houston, sr., Davenport North; Ty Walker, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Jaron Crews, sr., Ankeny Centennial; DaVares Whitaker, jr., Sioux City East; Trey Lewis, jr., Johnston.
Third team: Amar Kuljuhovic, sr., Waterloo West; Eli Raridon, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Chase Courbat, sr., Cedar Falls; Armonniey Thomas, jr., Marshalltown; Chase Henderson, soph., Des Moines Hoover; Peter Moe, jr., Iowa City West; Reid Grant, sr., Johnston; Matt Riedl, sr., West Des Moines Dowling.