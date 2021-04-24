* Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig: The Trojans finished fourth at the tough Denison-Schleswig Invitational Saturday at Majestic Hills Golf Course.
Senior Drey Newell rounded out the top 10 with an 18-hole score of 84. Lane Nelson (88), Braden Smith (89) and Garrett McLaren (95) rounded out the scoring, while Roth Den Beste (102) and Cruz Weaver (103) also competed on the greens.
"Going into today we knew the course would play tough due to faster greens then we were used to," said coach Ed Den Beste. "Hoping that we got them figured out quickly but that didn't happen. The wind also picked up and we needed to make adjustments. We did at times but needed to be more consistent.
"Drey had a good score today," he continued. "Nice to see him play well in the wind."
* Panorama Invitational: ACGC was fifth and Audubon seventh at the Panorama Boys' Golf Invitational Saturday at Lake Panora Golf Course.
The Chargers' Eli Kading was the top area golfer, finishing 14th with an 18-hole score of 92. He had a 43 after the first nine holes but added six strokes to his back-9 score for the finish.
Also for ACGC were Gunnar Larson with a 95, Bo Arrasmith a 100 and Nolan Wheatley a 105. Total score was 392.
Audubon had a pair of 97s in Carter Andreasen and Jay Remsburg to lead the Wheelers to their finish with a 412. Joey Schramm had a 101 and Aiden Alt a 117 to finish the Wheeler scoring.
Carroll Kuemper's Jack Tiefenthaler was medalist with a 92; Webster City was the team champion with a 355, four ahead of the host Panthers.