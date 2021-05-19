DES MOINES – The time for getting ready is just about over.
Now, it’s time to reap the fruits of their labor.
This week, Atlantic takes 19 athletes – nine girls, 10 boys – to Des Moines to compete in a total of 16 events at one of the nation’s biggest state track meets, the Iowa high school state track meet.
The three-day event kicks off Thursday, and the Iowa Class 3A Trojans have a chance at strong finishes – including a few for state championships, both boys and girls – in several events.
Here’s a look at the events – seven boys, nine girls for those counting – the Trojans will be competing in, where they’re seeded and who the front-runners are in each event:
THURSDAY
Girls’ 3000-meter run:
- Taylor McCreedy’s specialty has been long-distance running, and she’s in two individual such events. As the SQM runner-up, she goes in seeded 14th. The Ballard duo of Shewaye Johnson (10:01.32) and Paityn Noe (10.09.86) have dominated the event statewide and the state meet is no different, with No. 3 Kiki Connell of Charles City almost 25 seconds behind Noe.
Girls’ 200-meter dash (preliminary):
- Haley Rasmussen’s time of 26.68 got her in as an automatic qualifier. She has the 13th best time among qualifiers. Audrey Biermann of Western Dubuque has the top time with 25.49
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay:
- The foursome of Madison Botos, Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen and Ava Rush placed second in the SQM with a time of 10:14.46. A good mix of youth and senior experience, the foursome could do better than their No. 13 seed. Dubuque Wahlert, Dallas Center-Grimes and Solon are the top three.
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay:
- The Trojans’ youth showed forth as the foursome of Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone – two sophomores and two freshmen – won the SQM with a time of 8:38.74. They’ll go in with the 23rd best time; Pella is the top seed with a time of 8:05.11, six seconds ahead of Western Dubuque.
Girls’ 400-meter dash:
- Rasmussen is a four-event qualifier, and her SQM time of 1:01.58 has her seeded 10th, just 0.05 behind eighth place, meaning she’s got a strong possibility of earning points for the Trojans.
Boys’ shuttle hurdle relay (preliminary):
- All seniors in this foursome, and they’ve been winners: Garrett Reynolds, Joe Weaver, Zane Vance and Colin Mullenix. They won the SQM with a time of 1:02.57, the eighth-best time among qualifiers.
FRIDAY
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles (preliminary):
- Mullenix is a four-event qualifier, and three of them are in hurdles. His SQM-winning time of 16.20 has him seeded 19th. Tops in the state is Western Dubuque’s Logan Brosius, at 15.10.
Boys’ 400-meter hurdles:
- The stronger of Mullenix’s two individual hurdle events has been the 400, and his time of 56.20 will have him seeded second. Vance is seeded 10th with a 56.95 but, as he’s within a few-hundredths of a second of eighth place, could also break into the scoring column. Boone’s Tegan Bock has the state’s best time with a 53.70, recorded at his SQM.
Girls’ 400-meter hurdles:
- The youngest of the three Mullenixes, sophomore Chloe, has had a breakout season and could wrap up her first season with a top-8 finish. Her time of 1:09.02 at the SQM had her seeded ninth, but she’s less than a second behind eighth place. The front runner is Darci Wieseman of Winterset, at 1:05.69.
Boys’ distance medley relay:
- This will be Craig Alan Becker’s debut event in this, his senior year, and it could be a big finish for the University of Northern Iowa-bound guy that already won titles his freshmen and sophomore years. He’ll run anchor on a team comprised of Gannon O’Hara, Vance and Colin Mullenix, O’Hara being the lone junior. Their time of 3:36.48 at the SQM was third-best statewide, and is six-tenths of a second behind top-seeded Newton and a quarter-second back of No. 2 Humboldt. This one is up for grabs, though, as ADM Dallas Center-Grimes, Pella and Clear Creek Amana are also in the hunt.
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay:
- Like the 4x400 and distance medley, this is a mix of seniors (McCreedy and Rasmussen) and youth (Chloe Mullenix and Rush, both sophomores). They secured an at-large berth with their time of 4:15.55, seeding them 20th. Solon’s time of 4:00.18 is nearly six seconds ahead of No. 2 Sioux City Heelan.
SATURDAY
In addition to whatever events make the cut from preliminary events, here’s events Trojan fans will want to watch and cheer the athletes on:
Girls’ sprint medley relay:
- What possibly could be a busy day for Rasmussen (depending on how the 200-meter dash and 4x400 go) begins with the sprint medley, which won the SQM with a 1:53.73. Also on there are Chloe Mullenix and seniors Alyssa Derby and Caroline Pellett. The Trojans are seeded 15th in an event headed by Western Dubuque’s 1:47.73.
Girls’ 800-meter run:
- This is one to watch. Rush has had an outstanding late season with a second-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference and then a huge victory at the SQM, showing that late kick and beating Harlan’s Kaia Beiker in the final 10 meters. Her time of 2:21.09 has her seeded third. The favorite is still Carlisle’s Ainsley Erzen, who has dominated statewide all season long, with Dallas Center-Grimes Megan Sterbenz also in the hunt.
Boys’ 800-meter run:
- Just like the old song “Sixteen Tons” where Tennessee Ernie Ford once warned, “If the right one don’t get you, then the left one will” ... if Rush’s kick doesn’t win her state gold, then Becker’s kick certainly might. Even though he’s seeded sixth after his SQM-winning time of 2:00.35, Becker still has the season’s best time in Class 3A with a 1:56.09, which got him second at the Drake Relays. His top challengers are ADM’s Nate Mueller (a multi-event winner at Drake), Benton Community’s Aiden Harris and the Pella tandem of Tony Schmitz and Josiah Wittenberg, all who have also run sub-2-minute 800s.
Girls’ 1500-meter run:
- If you’ve been a fan of McCreedy, then please watch this race and cheer loud, as she looks to go out in a blaze of glory in her final individual state event. An at-large qualifier in one of her signature events, her 5:08.31 time has her seeded 17th. Erzen will be the favorite in this event with a time of 4:52.08.
Boys’ 1600-meter run: The other senior long-distance specialist will take his individual bow afterward. Becker’s time of 4:32.01 won the SQM, and is in strong contention for a state title. He’s just about four seconds behind the leader, Mueller.