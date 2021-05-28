WATERLOO – By and large, Atlantic's Sturm brothers competed at a high level in their two matches Friday at the Iowa Class 1A state doubles tennis tournament.
Despite their efforts, the brothers were beaten in both of their matches at Byrnes Park Tennis Center and were eliminated from competition.
Carroll Kuemper’s Luke Hicks and Carter Soppe got a measure of revenge over the Sturms – Grant, a senior, and Ethan, a junior – with a pair of 6-3 victories in first-round competition.
In first-round consolation action, the Sturms fell to Grinnell’s AJ Wilkins-Calvin Jaworski, 6-4, 6-2, and were eliminated.
Coach Mike McDermott was happy with his doubles team's efforts. Play was moved indoors due to rain.
"They struggled at times to serve, and when you're at the state tournament, that's critical with the 16 teams at the state and you have to have your 'A' game," he said. "We just kind of started a little slow.
"We competed well in the second match of the day," he continued, noting that because the matches were moved indoors, they tended to take longer to compete. "Overall, I thought we competed at a high level."
With there being no season last year due to COVID-19, the team – like everyone else – was simply happy to be on the tennis courts. McDermott said it was exciting to see a pair of brothers finish their season, together and at the state meet.
Grant Sturm is one of two seniors who depart the team, but Ethan, as a junior, will be back.
"Grant is a two-time state qualifier, probably could have been three-time," said McDermott. "But he'll go down as one of the top tennis players to come through Atlantic. "We're turning the page over to (Ethan) to lead our tennis squad (in 2022)."