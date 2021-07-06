Welcome to Top Shot 21.
During the next 2-1/2 months, Wichman Chemical's clay pigeon range will be open to the Top Shot participants. Shooting hours are Monday through Thursday each week from 5:30 p.m. until sunset by appointment only. (Please call ahead). The range will be closed Aug. 18 through Sept. 4 and reopen for a final round Sept. 5-16.
Single, double and four-person teams will be scored on 50 targets (per participant) for a $20 donation per participant. Targets will be changed every two weeks and participants may enter as many times as they want. All scores will be posted at the end of each target set, with Annie Oakley winners posted as well.
At the end of the season, all scores will be tabulated and new Top Shot and Annie Oakley champions will be announced.
The range will be open for group events – preferably 10 or more people – with advance notice. Business events, bachelor parties, trade groups (including beef and corn producers) and family events are welcome. The range will tailor these events to suit a group's needs, but will need plenty of lead time.
Annie Oakley competitors will be held on an impromptu basis as long as there are four or more participants available. Annie Oakleys are $5 per person per round. Individual Annie Oakley winners will be invited to the Annie Oakley championship round on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The range has always allowed young people – i.e., high school graduating class of 2021 or younger) to shoot for free. The tradition will continue for Top Shot 21.
Non-shooting contributions will be applied toward the entry fees for youth shooters. Non-shooting contributors will be noted with the shooting contributors at the end of each target set.
All of the entry fees will be donated to Atlantic Police Reserves Children's Fund (APPCO), better known as the "Shop With a Cop" event each year at Christmas. The police reserves do a lot of great things for the children of Cass County each year and the community's support helps keep the drive alive.
For an appointment, call (712) 243-7739 or email krystal@metc.net