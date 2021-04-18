Craig Alan Becker has cracked the field of elite 800-meter run runners.
The Atlantic senior, with his time of 1:59.97, ranked 14th among the 16 runners that were invited to compete in the Drake Relays this Thursday at Drake Stadium.
Becker logged his season-best time at the Ken Carstens Invitational Tuesday night in Harlan, at the time provisionally placing him within the cutoff time for competition at the state's most prestigious track and field events.
Saturday, when the list of athletes who were earned the right to compete on the Blue Oval was released, Becker's name was among those listed for the 800-meter run. The 16th-place time in the event was 2:00.09.
Becker is the lone Atlantic athlete that will be competing this year, as a number of events just missed various cutoffs on both the boys' and girls' side.
Five other area athletes have also earned spots at the Drake.
CAM has two, while ACGC, Audubon and Riverside each have one athlete at the big event.
Both the girls’ events are in field events:
Shot put: CAM’s Molly Venteicher is in the shot put with a season-best throw of 41’3”. The event has 24 qualfiers, with a cutoff distance of 38’5”.
High jump: ACGC junior Chloe Largent is among several athletes tied for sixth statewide with a season-best 5’4” jump. The projected cutoff was 5'2-1/4".
On the boys side:
High jump: Brogan Allensworth of Riverside is in with a best jump of 6’3”. He was one of several athletes statewide that matched what was expected to be the cutoff height.
400-meter hurdles: Two area athletes are in the top 13 – CAM’s Connor McKee, ranked 11th with a time of 56.11, and Gavin Smith of Audubon, who is 13th with a best time of 56.13. The projected cutoff in this 16-athlete event was expected to be 56.72.
The event is back after not taking place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers reduced the event to one day and, among other things, reduced the field of qualifiers in several events.