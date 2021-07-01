After missing the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area track athletes were no doubt eager to get back out on the track.
They responded quite well. A total of 66 events over each of the area’s eight schools qualified for the state track meet, which took place at a mask- and social-distancing free Drake Stadium.
It was quite the spring, and area athletes came away with plenty of outstanding performances. The best finishes recorded by CAM, which had multiple third-place finishes with the boys team and one for the girls team. Atlantic had a pair of top-six finishes, and five of the area’s six other schools all had at least one event place in the top eight.
So now comes time for the all-News Telegraph’s track team, where the best of the best are being honored. Each team, the boys’ and girls’ squads, have 19 athletes each – four each for sprinters and hurdlers, three each for the 800- and long-distance events, five field event specialists and two utility athletes, who could compete in any event. Athletes were selected based on season-long and state meet performances and what they contributed to their team as a whole.
So without further ado, here’s the 2021 “who’s who” of News-Telegraph area track:
BOYS
SPRINTERS
Note: This is for runners competing in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, and sprint-related relays (4x400 and below, and sprint medley)
Matthew Beisswenger, jr., Audubon:
- A strong, consistent performer for the Wheelers in sprints and sprint relays. Strongest event was the 400-meter dash, where he posted the area’s third-best regular-season time of 53.94.
Mikey Casson, jr., Riverside:
- Anchored the 4x400-meter relay team that qualified for state. His times of 11.75 in the 100-meter dash and 23.56 in the 200-meter dash were within the top 5 season bests.
Austin Kunkle, soph., ACGC:
- West Central Activities Conference runner-up in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Had the area’s second-best regular-season times in both events (11.33 and 23.22, respectively).
Lane Spieker, jr., CAM:
- In sprinting events, qualified for state in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter dash. Best state finish was in the long jump, where he placed third with a jump of 21’0.5”.
800
Note: This is for runners competing in the 800-meer run and comparable relays (4x800 and distance medley)
Caden Andersen, soph., Atlantic:
- Breakout season with the area’s fourth-best regular-season performance in the 800, plus served as a strong leadoff leg in the Trojans’ state-qualifying 4x800-meter relay.
Craig Alan Becker, sr., Atlantic:
- Multiple-time state medalist throughout his outstanding career for the Trojans, his highlight this past season was a runner-up finish in the 800-meter run at the Drake Relays, and individual Hawkeye Ten Conference championships in the 800- and 1600-meter runs and as anchor of the distance medley relay. Finished his career with top-five finishes in his signature event and the 1600-meter run at this year’s state meet.
Charlie Crawford, soph., ACGC:
- Set to follow in older sister Katie’s footsteps with strong middle- and long-distance performances, including the area’s third-best time in the 800. Also served as a strong anchor leg for the team’s 4x800-meter relay.
LONG DISTANCE
Note: This is for runners competing in the longer-distance runs (1600 and 3200 for boys)
Zane Berg, jr., Atlantic:
- Up-and-coming performer who gained confidence from qualifying for the state cross country meet last fall. Had the area’s second-best 3200-meter time with a best regular-season finish of 10:41.37.
Ben Schroder, sr., Riverside:
- The most consistent long-distance runner for the Bulldogs, following up a state cross country meet appearance. Had the fifth-best regular-season time in the area with an 11:03.97 showing.
Trevin Suhr, jr., ACGC:
- More of a long-distance runner, who carried over his cross country performances with a pair of strong finishes at state, including 14th in the 1600, fourth in the 800 and – as lead leg of the 4x800 – eighth in that event. Strongest performances have been in the longer distance events.
HURDLERS
Note: This includes the 110- and 400-meter hurdles, and the shuttle hurdle relays
Connor McKee, sr., CAM:
- A Drake Relays qualifier, came back to place third in a pair of events at the state meet, including the 400-meter hurdles as a solo and as anchor of the shuttle hurdle relay. Also qualified for state in the 110-meter hurdles and as anchor of the 4x100-meter relay.
Colin Mullenix, sr., Atlantic:
- The Trojans most consistent hurdler this past season, finished a strong track career for the Trojans by qualifying in the 110- and 400-meter hurdles and the shuttle hurdle relay. Hawkeye Ten Conference champion in the 110-meter hurdles, and runner up in the 400-meter hurdles and as part of the shuttle hurdle relay. Also a state qualifier in the distance medley relay.
Gavin Smith, jr., Audubon:
- Another Drake Relays qualifier who battled McKee all season long, a three-event hurdle qualifier, including the 110- (seventh) and 400-meter (fourth) and as anchor of the shuttle hurdle relay (sixth).
Clayton Wardyn, sr., ACGC:
- A state qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles, just missing the finals with an 11th-place finish in the preliminaries.
FIELD EVENTS
Brogan Allensworth, sr., Riverside:
- Drake Relays and state qualifier in the high jump, finishing 18th with a leap of 5’9”.
Cael Hoing, jr., ACGC:
- Turned in the area’s best throw performances during the regular season in the shot put (44’5”) and discus (148’6”). Finished fourth in a good field at the West Central Activities Conference meet.
Tyler Kingery, jr., Exira-EHK:
- Rolling Valley Conference champion in the high jump with a best performance of 6’1”, and a state meet qualifier, the first for the Spartans in several years.
Gannon O’Hara, jr., Atlantic:
- Had the area’s second-best long jump performance during the regular season with a leap of 22’0.5”. A state qualifier in the distance medley relay.
Cade Ticknor, jr., CAM:
- A state qualifier who had his season-best throw of 140’8” in a 15th-place effort at the state meet.
UTILITY
Ethan Klocke, sr., Audubon:
- Along with twin Joel, versatile performer in both sprint, middle-distance and hurdle relays. All three of his state meet events – 4x100, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle – were in relays.
Joel Klocke, sr., Audubon:
- The same applies as it does for Ethan, who also was a four-event qualifier, three of them the same relays as Ethan. (His other event was the 400-meter hurdles.)
GIRLS
SPRINTERS
Note: This is for runners competing in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, and sprint-related relays (4x400 and below, and sprint medley)
Veronica Andrusyshyn, soph., Riverside:
- A four-event state qualifier, brought home an individual eighth-place medal in the 100-meter dash (13.36). Also ran the first legs of the sprint medley and 4x100-meter relays at state.
Cora Comer, sr. AHSTW:
- State qualifier in the 200-meter dash and as part of two relays, the 4x100-meter and sprint medley. As the Lady Vikes’ top sprinter, best times were 13.16 in the 100 and 27.18 in the 200.
Lydia Erickson, soph., Riverside:
- As part of a youthful sprinting corps for the Lady Dawgs, placed eighth in the 200-meter dashe (27.66), and ran anchor for the 4x100-meter relay team (which placed sixth) and the sprint medley and 4x400-meter relay teams.
Haley Rasmussen, sr., Atlantic:
- A three-year state qualifier, was Hawkeye Ten Conference champion in the 200-meter dash, an event in which she placed sixth at state. Also won the 400-meter dash championship.
800
Note: This is for runners competing in the 800-meer run and comparable relays (4x800 and distance medley)
Claire Pellett, fresh., Atlantic:
- Promising season highlighted with area’s fourth-best regular-season time of 2:36.14. Appeared in the 4x800 and distance medley relays.
Ava Rush, soph., Atlantic:
- Hawkeye Ten Conference runner-up and the SQM champion, made her maiden trip to state in the 800. Also was a key member of the 4x800-meter relay.
Hannah Thygesen, jr., Audubon:
- Two-time state qualifier in the 800, placing 11th this past spring to follow up a fourth-place Western Iowa Conference meet finish. A key member of two top-eight finishing relays at state, the 4x400 and 4x800.
LONG DISTANCE
Note: This is for runners competing in the longer-distance runs (1500 and 3000 for girls)
Chloe Falkena, sr., AHSTW:
- Followed up a state cross-country meet appearance with a second-place Western Iowa Conference finish in the 3000-meter run (12:02.99) and third place in the 1500 (5:34.47).
Taylor McCreedy, sr., Atlantic:
- What more can be said about the Iowa Central-bound senior, who qualified in three events this past spring, including her signature 1500- and 3000-meter runs as well as the 4x400-meter relay. Continued to be a competitor despite lingering injuries throughout the season, consistently finishing in the top 3.
Rylie Sloss, sr., ACGC:
- Finished off an outstanding running career for the Chargers with a 12th-place finish at the state meet in the 3000-meter run. Was West Central Activities Conference runner-up in the 3000-meter run.
HURDLERS
Note: This includes the 100- and 400-meter hurdles, and the shuttle hurdle relays
Holly Hoepner, sr., AHSTW:
- Consistently the area’s top hurdler, with area season-best times in the 100 (15.73) and 400 (1:08.52). As a state qualifier, placed sixth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 400 hurdles.
Jade Jackson, jr., CAM:
- Set the Rolling Valley Conference meet’s new 100-meter hurdle standard with a time of 16.85, previously set five years earlier. Placed ninth at the state meet and was also a member of the shuttle hurdle relay team which finished seventh. Also qualified for state in the high jump.
Hope Ogg, sr., Griswold:
- Probably the Tigers’ most consistent running athlete, was the Corner Conference champion in the 100-meter hurdles and ran anchor for the conference champion shuttle hurdle relay team. A past state qualifier.
Chloe Mullenix, soph., Atlantic:
- A state qualifier in the 400-meter hurdles, an event in which she was Hawkeye Ten Conference runner-up. Also competed in the 100-meter hurdles.
FIELD EVENTS
Mallory Behnken, jr., CAM:
- A two-event qualifier in throws at state, placing sixth in the discus (115’7”) and 17th in the shot put (33’3.5”).
Chloe Largent, jr., ACGC:
- A Drake Relays qualifier, followed up with a fourth-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 5’2”.
Paige Luft, jr., Griswold:
- One of a number of outstanding throwers, won the Corner Conference championship in the discus. Placed seventh at the state meet with a throw of 111’8”.
Molly Venteicher, sr., CAM:
- Followed up a sixth-place finish at the Drake Relays with a third-place throw in the shot put at the Class 1A state meet, with a toss of 39’7.25” Also a state competitor in the shot put, set a new Rolling Valley Conference meet record with a throw of 39’2”, surpassing a record set seven years earlier.
Elizabeth Zaiger, sr., Audubon:
- Eighth-place throw in the discus (109’9”) highlighted a strong senior season and a strong contingent of throwers from southwest Iowa.
UTILITY
Jaci Christensen, jr., Audubon:
- A state qualifier in the discus, finished 20th with a best throw of 99’2”. Also a consistent top-4 finisher at meets in the shot put.
Kennedy Goergen, sr., Atlantic: A relays specialist throughout her three years for the Trojans, was part of the state-qualifying 4x800-meter relay, and competed in the distance medley and 4x400 during the regular season, running strong legs to help hold (or improve) her team’s place in a given event.