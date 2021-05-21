DES MOINES – It's going to be a mighty busy Saturday for AHSTW's Holly Hoepner.
The Lady Vike senior earned a spot in the girls' 100-meter hurdles, and already was scheduled to participate in the sprint medley relay.
Her third and final day at the state meet will have plenty of momentum. She's going in with a fifth-place medal from the girls' 400-meter hurdles.
Hoepner clocked a time of 1:05.59.
She earned the medal from the second heat, which she won.
A four-event qualifier, Hoepner is glad to be busy, especially after the state meet was canceled a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It feels really good," she said. "I wasn't expecting it again, especially going four events and the people that can come visit and take off the restriction and have a big crowd here, I'm happy to run some more.
"My first hurdle ... I hit my left leg which is not normal for me, but I just said 'Run through the hurdle like I did every other year and just focus on the rest," she said.
She was placed in the second heat based off her district meet time, but in the fifth lane. She agreed it might have been better than the third (fast) section but the eighth (far left) lane.
Hopener also seen the value of tough competition through the year, such as Nodaway Valley's Maddax Devault.
"When I ran against her, I found some things I needed to work on and some touch-ups. Very happy with the competition this year," she said.
Hoepner will also be seen in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing with a preliminary-heat time of 15.72. That was good enough for fifth place.
However, the 4x100-meter relay she was a part of didn't make the cut for Saturday. In the preliminaries, she and teammates Cora Comer, Delaney Goshorn and Gracelyn Portlow ran 52.13, 17th best.
Still, it appears Saturday will be a big day for Hoepner as she finishes her final events.
LARGENT'S HIGH JUMP
ACGC's Chloe Largent has put a lot of hard work into the high jump.
Friday morning at Drake Stadium, she reaped the reward, with a fourth-place medal and a 5'2" jump (by virtue of fewer misses). This improves on her finish from 2019, when she was one miss away from a top-eight finish.
But it wasn't all just coach Colin Shawgo. To pardon the cliche, it was her teammates that helped her too.
"I was here at Drake this year and I definitely think that now that I have my team here it just helped me get over the next height," she said.
Shawgo, Largent continued, "taught me how to be a competitor and string it out. He's like, 'You know what you need to do, just go out and do it.' And he helped me with my form throughout the season as well."
Other results from Friday:
* Boys' 110-meter hurdles: ACGC's Clayton Wardyn did not advance after placing 11th in the preliminary heat with a time of 15.77.
* Boys' high jump: Wardyn's leap of 5'9" placed him in a tie for 19th place.