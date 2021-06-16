Claire Markham has been announced as the latest inductee into the Atlantic High School softball hall of fame.
She will be honored at the Atlantic softball game Thursday, June 24, vs. Harlan.
As a varsity softball player from 2003 to 2007 Claire received many accolades. As freshmen in 2004 she was named Hawkeye Ten Conference all-conference honorable mention. In 2006, she was named to the first team all-Hawkeye Ten and all-Southwest District teams. She was again selected to the first team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference and all-Southwest District teams during her senior season in 2007, but also add all-state honorable mention to her list of awards during her senior year.
Outside of softball, Claire was a three-year varsity volleyball player and received three varsity letters and all-conference honors as junior and senior. She was a varsity player for four years in basketball and lettered all four years and received all-conference recognition sophomore and junior year and was all district her senior year. She participated in track for two years, but when soccer was started at Atlantic (in 2006), she joined the soccer team for her junior and senior seasons.
Outside of sports, she was in choir and show choir, National Honor Society president and class of 2007 president and received the prestigious Hawkeye-10 Character award in 2007.
After high school, she earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics and a doctor of medicine degree from Creighton University. She participated in as many intramural sports and won several championships while at Creighton.
She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Kansas in Wichita and is currently working as a general OB/GYN in Omaha at Methodist Physicians Clinic.
Her favorite memories of softball stem from the team camaraderie. She said it was awesome to see how close the players, coaches, and parents would be at the end of a season after spending most days/nights together for games/tournaments. She also loved being able to spend every day outside with my best friends!