ATLANTIC – For 40 minutes, Atlantic trailed just 1-0 against Creston, just missing on several good opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net.
Those opportunities didn’t really come back again for the Trojans until the final 10 minutes of the game.
In a span of about 22 minutes, the Panthers found the back of the net five more times, and held on for the 6-0 shutout Monday night at the Trojan Bowl.
In the end, the adjustments the Trojans made at halftime didn’t work out.
“The first half, we played fantastic and I thought we were in the game,” said coach Matt Smith, whose team now is 1-8 overall, 0-2 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. “An early goal kind of caught us off-guard, but we played well and communicate well.”
The halftime adjustments were made to take away the corner kick game for the Panthers. Instead, the Panthers went up the middle, up the gut and it worked out for five straight goals.
The Trojans had a number of great opportunities, including a penalty kick with four seconds left in the contest. But Panther goalkeeper Andre Davis covered up Beau Dickerson’s attempt and a follow-up attempt to preserve the shutout.
The Trojans look to rebound Friday night against Harlan, another team that Smith said has a similar style to Creston’s.