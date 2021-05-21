ANITA – The News-Telegraph coverage area will not be represented this year at any of the state golf meets.
The last area team and district individual qualifiers were eliminated at Friday's Iowa Class 1A district meet at Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
CAM finished fifth with a 354. The top two area teams qualified, and they were Council Bluffs St. Albert (326) and Fremont-Mills (332).
Ethan Arp and Logan Lawrence each finished with 87s to lead the Cougars. Peyton Jessen fired a 92 and Carson Cary rounded out the scoring with a 94.
The area's only other golfer, individual qualifier Trey Petersen of Exira-EHK, finished his sophomore season with an 81, good for seventh place. The top four golfers go, and it was Brett Klusman of St. Albert who was medalist with a 71.