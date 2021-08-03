Two News-Telegraph area players earned the ultimate honor in high school baseball: all-state.
Both hail from CAM and as such are on the Class 1A squad: Lane Spieker on the first team, Colby Rich on the second team. Both are juniors and honored as utility players.
It was the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association who voted them, along with other players in all four classes, to the teams during a meeting Sunday. The teams were announced early today.
The Cougars finished the year 25-7 and reached the Class 1A substate final for the second year in a row, giving eventual state champion Council Bluffs St. Albert all they could handle before losing 8-5 in extra innings.
Spieker had 43 hits, with four triples, nine doubles and 12 home runs to account for a .538 batting average and .690 on-base percentage. His 12 home runs were among the top five in the state regardless of class. On the mound, he had a 2.84 ERA in 56.2 innings, striking out 97.
Rich hit .515 on the year and had an on-base percentage of .605. Included in his 65 hits were 10 home runs, 13 doubles and a triple, with 65 RBIs, a Rolling Valley Conference high. He had a 4.29 ERA on the mound, striking out 38.
ALL-DISTRICT
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association issued its all-district teams this week, and nine players made the various squads.
In Class 3A, Atlantic senior Bodie Johnson was named to the southwest district’s first team as a catcher.
Class 2A’s central district saw ACGC’s Newell Rogers and Miles Kading make the second team, while Blake Holst was a first-team selection in the southwest district.
Three from CAM earned spots on the southwest district in Class 1A: catcher Colby Rich, outfielder Joe Kauffmann and utility player Lane Spieker. Audubon’s Gavin Smith was a second-team selection as a utility player.