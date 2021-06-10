Since Atlantic superintendent Steve Barber's report on progress of the baseball-softball facility at Wednesday's school board meeting, the green light has been given to begin play on the long-awaited fields.
"Snyder and Associates came out ... and as far as safety of field feel its going to be safe and planning on playing Tuesday night (June 15)," Barber said Thursday regarding opening night at the complex.
While some opening-night activities have been announced, the fields won't be in a state where officials are ready to have a grand opening. He said some opening night activities will take place, such as ceremonial first pitches and having a special National Anthem singing.
"But as far as having a big kickoff similar to the Trojan Bowl, we might wait until that's completed," he told school board members. "It isn't going to be perfect. People are going to see weeds and there will be weeds on the field. There's not going to be a backstop, so it's not going to be perfect.
The big item still needing to be completed is the installation of a safe backstop for the baseball and softball fields. The padded backstops are on backorder, and the equipment is coming from New York. Barber said he's not certain when that will arrive, and its unlikely it will be in place this season. In the meantime, a temporary chain-link backstop will be use.
Things that have been done include installation of protective coating along the outfield fence and the rolling of the fields. The grass will be cut one more time.