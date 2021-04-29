Atlantic and Red Oak swapped 9-0 results on the tennis courts Thursday afternoon.
The Trojan boys won in dominating fashion over the Tigers at Sunnyside Park, with none of the matches going beyond a 10-5 score. Grant Sturm, Bodie Johnson and Dayton Templeton each won 10-1 sets at Nos. 1, 3 and 4 singles, while Sturm teamed with younger brother Ethan to shut out the team of Max DeVries and Braden Woods at No. 1 doubles.
It was the Tigers, a perennial favorite each year in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, who returned the favor in Red Oak, but several of the matches were competitive. Nellie Grooms fell 9-7 to Tessa Rolenc at No. 2 singles, and that was the same score for Addi Schmitt at No. 5 singles.
All of the singles matches saw the Trojans win at least three sets in their losses, with Genevieve Martinez and Olivia Engler falling 8-5 at No. 2 doubles, Nellie and Tessa Grooms falling 8-4 at No. 1, and Schmitt and Molly McFadden 8-3 at No. 3.