IOWA CLASS 1A
REGIONAL SOFTBALL
Riverside 3, CAM 0:
- A two-RBI single by Ari McGlade and a follow-up sacrifice bunt by Lili McCready helped boost the Lady Dawgs to a 3-0 victory over the Cougars in Iowa Class 1A first-round action Tuesday at Oakland.
The Cougars finished the year 15-12 and were held to two hits and four total baserunners. The Lady Dawgs are 17-12 and will take on Griswold (25-1) today at Griswold.
Audubon 11, Boyer Valley 2:
- A seven-run second inning broke the game open for the Wheelers as they went on to a dominant win over the Bulldogs Tuesday in Audubon.
Wheelers’ batters contributing to the big inning included Mattie Nielsen, Hannah Thygesen, Sydney Beymer, Katelyn Nielsen, Jordan Porsch and Kali Irlmeier, all who drove in runs in the inning. The Wheelers (15-10) tallied 14 hits on the day and will now take on Exira-EHK tonight in Kimballton.
BASEBALL
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 6, Atlantic 2:
- Bodie Johnson had a triple and two RBIs in the sixth inning to cut into a 5-0 Titans’ lead, but the Trojans would draw no closer as they closed out the 2021 Hawkeye Ten Conference season with an 8-12 record.
West Harrison 17, Audubon 5:
- The Wheelers gave up two seven-run innings, those in the second and third, as they dropped a non-conference matchup to the Hawkeyes Monday night. Ethan Klocke had two RBIs as the Wheelers were held to six hits on the night.
AHSTW 6, Sidney 4:
- The Vikings got back into the win column with two runs in the seventh inninng and holding on to beat Sidney. Blake Holst picked up the win, combining with Nick Denning to hold the Cowboys to four runs on six hits, striking out 10. Brayden Lund had two doubles and three RBIs.
“We did a nice job of getting runners on base and moving guys around,” said coach Jason Holst. “Blake and Nick did a good job pitching for us, keeping their batters off balance for most of the game.”
ACGC 10, Glidden-Ralston 2: The Chargers used a six-run third inning to break away from the Wildcats Monday night in Guthrie Center.