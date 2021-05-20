The records continue to fall for the Atlantic girls' soccer team.
With their 4-0 win over Carroll Thursday night, the Trojans eclipsed the 10-win mark for the first time ever. And in just her sophomore year, Jada Jensen broke the Atlantic girls soccer career scoring record with 27 career goals. As there was no season a year ago (when she would have been a freshman), she has the season record as well.
Jensen also has the single game record with six goals, set earlier this week against Riverside.
Thursday night against the Tigers, Jensen had three goals, while Lindley Eblen had one. Aubrey Guyer had an assist; she has the single-season assist record with nine.
Edria Brummer had one save as goalie.
"With our record at 10-5, we can't go below .500 which is the 1st time in Atlantic girls soccer history a team will finish with a winning record."