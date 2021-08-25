ANITA – Players are returning from all over the rotation, and there is a good candidate for the setter's position.
That's CAM's situation in a nutshell, and it seems that those could be the ingredients in place for the Cougars to make a run for the Rolling Valley Conference championship.
The Cougars are coming off a 22-6 season and a RVC runner-up finish, and are looking to move past the regional quarterfinals, where they were ousted a year ago by Stanton.
Key players return in the front line, with senior Mady McKee (145 kills, .172 efficiency) and Mallory Behnken (97 kills, .159 efficiency), and sophomore Eva Steffenson (79 kills, .192 efficiency) the top offensive weapons back. All three ranked in the top 15 of returning hitters a year ago, and it earned McKee a spot on the all-RVC's first team.
Senior Maddie Holtz and junior Reese Snyder could each see increased time in the front row given graduation losses, although both saw more time as defensive specialists with per-set dig averages of 1.5 and 1.4, respectively.
Senior Marissa Spieker will probably return as libero with a team-high 292 digs.
With Taylor Bower taking 538 assists with her, it could be her sister, junior Breeanna, taking over the job in a new role, even though Spieker ranks ahead of her (15-7).
Top blockers back are Behnken (19 solo, 15 assists) and Steffensen (nine solo, 13 assist), while McKee also was good on defense with 1.8 digs per set.
The Cougars open the season Saturday at the AHSTW Tournament in Avoca.