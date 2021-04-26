DES MOINES – Several area athletes competed well at the Drake Relays' college and university divisions Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Drake Stadium.
Highlights included the following:
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Gage Clay, a former AHSTW athlete, ran on the winning men's sprint medley relay, finishing in 3:22.06. He was also on the men's 4x400-meter relay, which finished in 3:11.81 and came in seventh.
David Thompson, who had an outstanding career at Griswold, competed in the men's 800-meter run. He finished 11th with a time of 1:53.49.
HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Ryann Portch finished ninth in the women's 1500-meter run, coming in at 4:52.15. She is a former AHSTW graduate.