CARROLL – Lots of wins and lots of runners had key roles in those victories as the Atlantic girls’ track team won 10 events to outpace the competition at the Tiger-Knight Relays at Carroll Stadium Thursday night.
The Trojans rolled up 137 points, 25 ahead of co-host Carroll and 50 in front of third-place Boone.
Haley Rasmussen, who just missed out on the Drake Relays in the long jump, had a resounding performance in one of her signature events with a season-best 16’11.5.”
She had a great evening, winning the 200- (27.58) and 400-meter (1:02.15) dashes and anchored the 4x400-meter relay team to a winning time of 4:18.78, joining Chloe Mullenix, Kennedy Goergen and Ava Rush.
Taylor McCreedy was impressive as well, with wins in the 1500- (5:10.81) and 3000-meter (11:32.53) runs, and joining Madison Huddleson, Caroline Pellett and Goergen to a winning distance medley relay time of 4:32.12.
Mullenix won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:11.22, while Rush won the 800-meter relay in 2:32.1 and anchored the 4x800-meter relay team – Claire Pellett, Goergen and Madison Botos joined her – to the win in 10:36.67.
The boys also competed at the Tiger-Knight meet, coming in fourth.
Colin Mullenix was a triple winner in hurdling, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.18 and the 400-meter hurdles in 57.87, and anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay (with Garrett Reynolds, Joe Weaver and Zane Vance) to the win in 1:06.27.