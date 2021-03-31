ATLANTIC – It’s a challenge to coach two groups of newcomers for a couple of reasons.
Not just because of how the pandemic affected last year’s freshman – now-sophomore – group and this year’s freshmen. But because they’re helping replace one of the most talented, successful groups to go through Atlantic High School in recent years.
Many of the athletes from the state runner-up and third-place teams from 2018 and 2019 are graduated and off to bigger and better things. But the good news is there’s still a lot of athletes left for the Trojans to help reload and continue the run of success.
First-year coach Abby Becker – last year was supposed to be her first year, until the season was ultimately called due to COVID-19 – welcomed 31 athletes to practice.
“Last year and the year before we had a wonderful group of kids who were all leaders and helped out the underclassmen,” said Becker. “But it gives the underclassmen who are now upperclassmen the opportunity to give back to the kids that helped them, a pay-it-forward type of thing and be a good leader for them.
“When you go back to the experience side, they (the juniors and seniors) know what it takes to get to Drake and get to that level of being a state contender or getting a championship at state,” she continued. “They know what it takes to get to that point and they’ll be able to pass it on to the freshmen and sophomore class.”
Seven athletes are back from the 2019 team, which provides a great foundation, but Becker noted that a lot of the newcomers, who last competed at the middle school level, did very well. Two seniors are transfers from Griswold, and there’s also a junior who is also new.
Many of the freshmen and sophomores are multi-sport athletes and have been successful at that level, so they also know what it takes to succeed.
Topping the list of seniors are coach’s son Craig Alan Becker, a three-time medalist at the 2019 meet in the 4x800 (fourth), 800 (sixth) and 1600 (seventh); and Colin Mullenix, who won two state championship medals in the 4x400 and distance medley relays.
Mullenix is expected to be big in the hurdles, as the top returning hurdler from the Hawkeye Ten. He also ran on the conference championship distance medley relay as leg No. 3, and is the lone returning leg for the 4x400 which also won the conference title.
Juniors Zane Berg and Drew Engler were part of a very successful cross country season, with Berg making the state meet and Engler just missing. Add in Becker, and you have the trip expected to anchor the middle- and long-distance corps.
Junior Gannon O’Hara is the team’s other returning Hawkeye Ten championship athlete, back as the second leg of the sprint medley relay and the second leg of the distance medley.
Other seniors are Garrett Reynolds, Colten Tasto, Zane Vance and Joe Weaver, all expected to be hurdlers and sprinters. Caleb Minders is the team’s other junior who will be looking for his first extensive varsity experience.
While some of the spots seem obvious where certain athletes will ultimately fit in, coach Becker said she was still trying to determine exactly where everyone will fit in. There is a sprint group, a middle distance group and distance group, relays, hurdles and field events.
“We’re still playing with it and see where everybody fits,” said Becker. “We’ve got two years of kids who haven’t competed since seventh (or eighth) grade and their bodies have changed and strength has changed, so we’re seeing where they fit.”
Again, lots of potential and lots of pieces from the 2019 team that could make the Trojans among the favorites for the Hawkeye Ten Conference title; if the Trojans win this time, it would be their third straight title. Glenwood, Harlan and Council Bluffs Lewis Central, however, will be looking to unseat the Trojans.
“I’m hoping we’ll have a competitive field at meets and competitive at practice pushing each other more and more each day but also learning from each other and pushing each other,” said Becker. “Each day I’ve been talking about this part of the season and we’re building on a foundation, building skills and running form.”
Atlantic was supposed to compete at the Denison-Schleswig Early Bird meet but that was called off due to weather. The Trojans are entered in the West Des Moines Dowling meet, set for Thursday.