Night 2 at the newly renovated fields in Atlantic didn’t go over so well for either baseball or softball.
It’s how you respond sometimes that tells the tale.
The Trojan softball team responded with two good games and got a split Friday at the Fort Dodge Softball Invitational.
The baseball team did put the ball in play, but in the end it wasn’t enough as the Monarchs came away with a 12-2 win to sweep the season series.
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES
A bit surprising of an outcome came on the softball field, where the Trojans couldn’t extend an early 1-0 lead and it ended up the Lady Monarchs had them right where they wanted them. They took a 2-1 lead, the Trojans tied it up at 2-apiece only for the Lady Monarchs to break through in the top of the seventh with what wound up being the game-winning run.
Olivia Engler was sharp as always with 14 strikeouts and giving up just three hits and no walks. But the defense didn’t offer much help, as all three runs were unearned.
The Monarchs’ Kira Langenfeld had two RBI and two hits, including a triple.
Offensively, the Trojans had just six hits and never got the timely hit. Madison Botos had the only multi-hit game with two.
In a 9-0 Trojan loss on the baseball diamond, the Trojans’ offense was choked up all night, thanks to a gem of a performance by Braiden Heiden. Just four Trojans reached base all night, two of them hits, another off a walk and still another off a rare Monarchs’ error. Eleven Trojans struck out.
Heiden, meanwhile, helped lead the offense with a 3-for-3 night, also reaching on a fielder’s choice, and he scored twice. and drove in three runs. The turning point came with the Monarchs’ three-run inning in the fifth, where they took advantage of just two hits and two errors.
Garrett McLaren had a double and Colin Mullenix singled for the Trojan’s only hits. Wyatt Redinbaugh and Garrett Reynolds combined for the eight-hitter.
SOFTBALL AT FORT DODGE
Atlantic went 1-1 on Day 1 of the Fort Dodge Softball Invitational, one of the state’s most prestigious two-day, 16-team tournaments.
The Trojans led most of the way over Class 4A’s top-ranked team, Winterset, but in the end fell 2-1 in a heartbreaking decision. The Trojans scored in the third inning and led until the seventh, when the Huskies scored the tying and go-ahead runs.
Atlantic rebounded with a 12-0 victory over Harlan in the consolation bracket. The Trojans (19-5) can finish as high as ninth and will have two games today.
BASEBALL AT DENISON
The Trojan baseball team, meanwhile, regrouped for the rematch at Denison, but in the end, it was the way the Monarchs worked the bats that was the story of their 12-2, five-inning win.
The Trojans scored an unearned run in the first inning off Grant Sturm’s game-opening double that he extended off a bad throw from centerfield, Garrett McLaren hit the sacrifice fly to left to bring Sturm home.
But the Monarchs sent 10 batters to the plate in its half of the first, getting three hits and coaxing three walks in jumping out to a 5-1 lead, and never trailed again. The Trojans got a run back in the top of the second when Wyatt Redinbaugh hit a sacrifice fly to left, but the Monarchs took advantage of six more walks the rest of the way to seal the win.
The Trojans did a better job putting the ball in play, but after the second inning most of the hits were right at Monarchs fielders.
The Trojans fell to 7-7, 6-7 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and will return home Monday for a doubleheader vs. Glenwood.