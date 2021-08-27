TABOR – It was supposed to be one of Week 1’s top eight-man games statewide.
But thanks to Lane Spieker and his talented bunch of teammates, Friday’s much-anticipated rematch between CAM and Fremont-Mills, two teams that met in last year’s quarterfinals, turned out to be a Cougar rout.
Spieker, a first-team all-stater a year ago, had 329 yards rushing on 26 carries, five which went for touchdowns in the third-ranked Cougars’ 48-6 thumping of the ninth-rated Knights.
The Knights won last year’s playoff quarterfinal game, 32-30.
The key this time, said coach Barry Bower, was focus.
“The focus this morning when we went through our workout session and they were focused on the bus, they were focused right from the git-go. That happens ... and good things are going to happen,” he said. “They played with a vengeance. They made plays and played together ... executed on all phases and I was proud of our performance. A lot of heart from our guys.”
Spieker was also 4-for-5 passing for 50 yards, with Ethan Follmann grabbing a reception for 31 yards and a big scramble. Colby Rich had great night defensively with a blocked punt, quarterback sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. A bunch of Jack Follmann, Joe Kauffman and Austin Williams each had at least seven tackles.
“A lot of guys doing good things, but Lane would tell you he wouldn’t do what he does without the offensive line and the people are around him,” said Bower. “He’s about team and that’s what it’s all about.”
All adding up to a convincing win over last year’s state runner-up, and a win over a team that’s had the upper hand over them for many years.
The Cougars have their home opener next Friday, Sept. 3, against Woodbine.