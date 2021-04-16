TRACK
* Tri-Center Invitational: AHSTW finished sixth at the Tri-Center Girls Invitational Thursday night in Neola.
The top Lady Vike performance was by Chloe Falkena, who turned in a time of 5:40.47 in the 1500-meter run. Thirds were by the distance medley and 4x800-meter relay, and Cora Comer in the 200-meter dash.
Griswold was shut out of scoring. Their top finishes included Josie Mundorf's 400-meter hurdle performance (1:24.21) and a pair of ninths, the distance medley and the 4x200-meter relay.
* Manson Northwest Webster Invitational: The ACGC boys' track team picked up five championships and handily won the Manson Northwest Webster Invitational Thursday night in Manson.
Distance was a strength in the win, as the Chargers won with Trevin Suhr in the 800 and 1600-meter runs (2:04.62 and 4:58.21, respectively), Andrew Mahaffey in the 3200 (11:01.01) and the distance medley relay team in 3:54.79. Cael Hoing also won the discus with a throw of 133'0".
* ACGC Charger Invitational: The Charger girls won their home invitational Thursday night in Guthrie Center, outdistancing runner-up Audubon 123-104.
Charger junior Chloe Largent solidified her place at the Drake Relays with a winning leap of 5'4" in the high jump. Other winners at their home meet: the 4x800-meter relay (11:06.09, team of EmmaKay McClain, Sophie Danker, Mia Ocheltree and Jorja Hoover), McClain in the 400-meter hurdles (1:14.31), Rylee Sloss in the 1500- (5:33.08) and 3000-meter runs (11:33.03) and Hoover in the 400-meter dash (1:07.18).
Audubon picked up two wins in relays: the shuttle hurdle (1:14.31, team of Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Katelyn Nielsen) and the sprint medley relay (1:59.68, team of Abigail Zaiger, Steckler, Mattie Nielsen and Hannah Thygesen). The other winner was Elizabeth Zaiger in the discus (102'7").
CAM was fifth with 60 points (tied with West Central Valley), with Molly Venteicher winning the shot put with a throw of 38'2".
Exira-EHK got on the board with 20 points, highlighted by a third-place finish by Macy Emgarten in the 400-meter dash (1:10.21). The 4x200- (2:10.21) and 4x400-meter relay (4:57.03).
* Fillie Relays: Riverside girls might be singing a new tune – "5-1-560" – to the beat of the old Dierks Bentley song "5-1-5-0." That's how the Lady Dawgs were listed in the Varsity Bound meets website under results for the Fillie Relays Thursday night in Shenandoah.
And "5-1-560" corresponded to a second place finish for coach Casey Conover's team.
The Lady Dawgs had firsts with Veronica Andrushyshyn in the 100 (13.37) and 100-meter hurdles (17.34), Lydia Erickson in the 200 (28.47), and the 4x100- (53.79) and 4x400 meter relays (4:38.46).
Tennis
* Audubon vs. Harlan: The Audubon girls came the closest they have to victory this season so far, dropping a 5-4 heartbreaker to Harlan Thursday night.
Kya Petersen, Aleah Hermansen and Jill Denny won singles matches for the Wheelers at Nos. 1, 2 and 5 singles. However, the Petersen-Hermansen tandem was the only one to pick up a doubles win, that at No. 1 doubles, by an 8-1 score.
The Harlan boys swept by the Wheelers. Eli Deist and Connor Christensen each fell 8-2, as did the doubles team of Tyler Rugaard and Jake Lauritsen.
Golf
* AHSTW at Tri-Center: Ally Meyers was the girls' medalist as AHSTW fell in both sides of a Western Iowa Conference boy-girl meet Thursday in Neola, 175-188 in the boys and 227-246 for the girls.
Garrison Gettler was the top golfer for the Viking boys with a 44.
* Griswold Triangular: The Tiger boys were third with a 250, behind Clarinda's 201 and Essex's 217. Top golfer was Caleb Oakleaf with a 54.