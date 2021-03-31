ATLANTIC – Through the years, Atlantic girls’ golf coach Kathy Hobson has consistently produced state-qualifying teams, winning three state titles, several runners-up and a number of state medalist contenders.
This spring, though, it’ll be a new and unusual look for the Trojans.
This year’s team also has potential, but also something that few teams recently has had: Inexperience on the course.
“Right now, we’re looking at an inexperienced team, especially when it comes to competition experience,” said Hobson. “The girls who are out have definitely played, but they’re not playing on a regular basis. It’s unfortunate they’ve missed out on that year (2020, cancelled due to the pandemic) so this year going in we’ll be inexperienced.”
Roni Hook has the only state tournament experience of any of the Trojans, and it didn’t even come at Atlantic; she’s a transfer-in from Griswold, where she helped lead the Tigers to a state tournament appearance in 2018, her freshman year, and an individual appearance two years ago.
“We’re definitely looking for that experience for her to come. I’ll be curious to see what the change is (in competition level from Class 1A to Class 3A),” Hobson said. “There are Des Moines and Sioux City courses that are pretty challenging compared to southwest Iowa, so after she gets into it I’ll be interested to see what she has to say about the comparison.”
Otherwise, the only other Trojan with extensive experience is junior Reagan Leonard, who didn’t figure into the scoring at the varsity level in 2019 when she was a freshman.
“It’s a learning game for her. She did a bit with junior golf and learned as a freshman competing at the junior varsity level,” said Hobson. “We’re hoping as a junior, even though she doesn’t have any varsity experience she’ll step up and be a good leader.”
There is some excellent potential among the underclassmen, including senior Chloe Gardner, who is out for the first time; sophomores Lexi Noelck, Abby Smith, April Vanderholm and Claire Wiederstein; and freshmen Abigail Muller and Isabelle Berg.
All of them competed in junior golf in Atlantic, but again, it was that not playing a year ago that took away any experience they could have gained and chance to learn about such things as course management and etiquette.
“They’re kids that a year ago if we weren’t shut down would have been nice to see what they could do,” said Hobson.
Creston will be the likely favorite to contend for the Hawkeye Ten Conference title, while Glenwood and Council Bluffs Lewis Central could be in the mix.
Creston will be the first opponent out of the gate, the meet coming up on Thursday, April 8. The Panthers have one of the top golfers in the state in Rylie Driscoll.