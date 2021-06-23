CORNING – Three new faces found their way to Miller Lite “Taste Greatness” victory lane on Saturday night at the Adams County Speedway. For Shawn Kralik and Jeremy Purdy it was their first ACS wins of the season, but for Matt Buchanan it was a first career ACS win.
Buchanan started on the pole for the ten lap Liberty Realty Compact feature event and proceeded to hold the field at bay in scoring his first career victory. Coming into the night the Creston, Iowa driver had notched just two top ten finishes in the first six weeks, but he was not to be denied at the ACS half-mile on Saturday night. Buchanan earned the win by holding off defending track champion Chris Vannausdle who came home in the second spot. Dustin Sheppard scored his first top five of the year in third, followed by Zander Steiner, and Tom Steinbach.
In the Chat Mobility Hobby Stock feature event it was a pair of former Bedford, Iowa track champions each battling it out for their first ACS win of the season. In the end Jeremy Purdy would prevail by holding off Luke Ramsey by a mere .397 seconds at the line. Purdy, the 2013 & 2014 ACS track champion, moved to 5th in the championship standings with the win. Bobby Key notched his best finish of the season in third, last week’s winner Tom Myers charged to a fourth place finish after starting in the twelfth position. Matthew Hudson completed the top five with his third top five of the season.
For the second week in a row, ACS welcomed a new winner to victory lane in the O’Reilly Auto Parts B-Mod’s. This time around it was Creston, Iowa driver Shawn Kralik getting the job done as he scored his first ACS win of the year. Kralik was caught up in an incident one week ago but rebounded in style this Saturday in grabbing the win by a dominating 3.061 seconds over Red Oak’s Josh Most. Nathan Buchannan scored his second consecutive top five finish coming home with a career best 3rd place run. Rick Barton also had a strong showing finishing in fourth while current ACS high point man Jerod Weston rounded out the top five.
Northland Oil Stock car action would see Buck Schafroth notching his third ACS win of 2021. Schafroth came home in the second spot one week ago which placed him starting in the ninth spot of the grid this week. The Orient, IA driver proceeded to march through traffic to collect his class high third victory on the season, and in doing so was also able to stretch his point lead to 28 over Brad Derry. Todd VanEaton would bring the V31 home in second, while Derry capped the podium in third. Rookie Matt Avila finished in fourth and Russell Stewart grabbed fifth in his first start of the season.
In the Poet Biorefining Modifieds, it would be Tony Hardisty taking advantage of his pole position to drive to his second ACS win of the season over Jeff Wiggins. Hardisty’s win moved him to within 36 points of point leader Randy Foote who finished in third, and to within just six of Wiggins. Brad Bergren crossed the line in the fourth spot while Mark Karg collected back to back top five finishes with a fifth place run.
COMING UP
This Saturday, June 26, Casey’s Presents “Hero’s Night” at ACS with free admission to First Responders and Essential Health Care Workers. A special Pre-Race Ceremony will get started at 6:45 p.m. that will include local fire and law enforcement agencies.
Firefighters, Police, EMS, and essential health care workers will receive one free General Admission ticket to the night’s action. Individuals will need to provide a work badge, certification card, or be in uniform to receive their free ticket. All five classes of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series will be in action, with hot Laps getting under way at 6:30 p.m. followed by racing at 7 p.m.
Adams County Speedway results
Saturday, June 19, at Corning
Poet Biorefing Modifieds
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:15:31.289: 1. 0-Tony Hardisty[1]; 2. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[9]; 3. 37-Randy Foote[10]; 4. 38X-Brad Bergren[7]; 5. 22-Mark Karg[8]; 6. 3CAndrew Clark[3]; 7. 38-Craig Garner[13]; 8. 71-Jeff James[4]; 9. 3-Doug Burgess[2]; 10. 13F-Troy Fudge[11]; 11. 02-John Davis[6]; 12. 29-Monte Most[12]; 13. (DNF) 70-Jesse Dennis[5]; 14. (DNS) 83-Ben Wolverton
Heat 1 – 1. 71-Jeff James[2]; 2. 38X-Brad Bergren[6]; 3. 36T-Jeff Wiggins[7]; 4. 3C-Andrew Clark[3]; 5. 0-Tony Hardisty[1]; 6. 13FTroy Fudge[5]; 7. 38-Craig Garner[4]
Heat 2 – 1. 02-John Davis[2]; 2. 37-Randy Foote[6]; 3. 22-Mark Karg[5]; 4. 70-Jesse Dennis[4]; 5. 3-Doug Burgess[1]; 6. 29-Monte Most[3]; 7. (DNS) 83-Ben Wolverton
Northland Oil Stock Cars
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:09:49.987: 1. 92-Buck Schafroth[9]; 2. V31-Todd VanEaton[7]; 3. 37D-Brad Derry[10]; 4. 69-Matt Avila[1]; 5. 64T-Russell Stewart[4]; 6. 31-Nick Woodard[3]; 7. 77-Glen Hoyt[12]; 8. 42-David Nail JR[5]; 9. 20-Lance Swartz[11]; 10. 5-Joe Weaver[6]; 11. 24-Rick Bissell[2]; 12. (DNF) 32-Dillon Carlisle[13]; 13. (DNF) 55-Steve Churchill[8]
Heat 1 – 1. V31-Todd VanEaton[5]; 2. 92-Buck Schafroth[6]; 3. 64T-Russell Stewart[3]; 4. 42-David Nail JR[1]; 5. 5-Joe Weaver[4]; 6. 20-Lance Swartz[2]; 7. 32-Dillon Carlisle[7]
Heat 2 – 1. 31-Nick Woodard[2]; 2. 37D-Brad Derry[6]; 3. 69-Matt Avila[3]; 4. 24-Rick Bissell[1]; 5. 55-Steve Churchill[5]; 6. 77-Glen Hoyt[4]
O’Reilly Auto B Mods
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:15:12.938: 1. 0-Shawn Kralik[3]; 2. 92-Josh Most[4]; 3. 66-Nathan Buchanan[8]; 4. 62-Rick Barton[12]; 5. 86J-Jerod Weston[11]; 6. 86W-Willy Kirk[14]; 7. 5-Josh Sink[5]; 8. 88-Hayden Johnston[2]; 9. 87X-steven biggerstaff[16]; 10. 78-Evan Davis[10]; 11. 20-Kirk McKay[6]; 12. 58-Hunter Poston[19]; 13. 9-Josh Armstrong[18]; 14. 16A-Bryce Allen[13]; 15. (DNF) 37-Tyler Fudge[9]; 16. (DNF) 57S-David Schwartz[15]; 17. (DNF) 21-Cody Werner[1]; 18. (DNF) 21R-Lance Most[17]; 19. (DNF) 72- Ed Hamilton[7]
Heat 1 – 1. 0-Shawn Kralik[1]; 2. 21-Cody Werner[4]; 3. 66-Nathan Buchanan[2]; 4. 72-Ed Hamilton[5]; 5. 37-Tyler Fudge[3]; 6. 86JJerod Weston[7]; 7. 16A-Bryce Allen[8]; 8. 86W-Willy Kirk[9]; 9. 87X-steven biggerstaff[6]; 10. (DNS) 9-Josh Armstrong
Heat 2 – 1. 5-Josh Sink[1]; 2. 92-Josh Most[5]; 3. 88-Hayden Johnston[4]; 4. 20-Kirk McKay[6]; 5. 78-Evan Davis[7]; 6. 62-Rick Barton[3]; 7. 58-Hunter Poston[9]; 8. 57S-David Schwartz[8]; 9. 21R-Lance Most[2]
Chat Mobility Hobby Stocks
A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:17:56.366: 1. 4-Jeremy Purdy[2]; 2. 17-Luke Ramsey[11]; 3. 7K-Bobby Key[5]; 4. 7-Tom Myers[12]; 5. 38H-Matthew Hudson[9]; 6. 40XDavid Weeda[3]; 7. 104-Chris Bates[7]; 8. 22-Tanner Dixon[20]; 9. 20-Jeremy Auten[8]; 10. 9-Brit Pellman[1]; 11. 11FColton Garside[14]; 12. 33-Tim McCollum[6]; 13. 5-Derek Myers[4]; 14. 52-Jerry Richards[18]; 15. 21-Bennett Johnson[16]; 16. 44-Ed Swanson[19]; 17. 95-Jerid Lund[13]; 18. 10G-Dustin Grout[10]; 19. 71-Patrick Pellman[15]; 20. 18-Kenton Walston[17]
Heat 1 – 1. 40X-David Weeda[1]; 2. 10G-Dustin Grout[2]; 3. 104-Chris Bates[3]; 4. 20-Jeremy Auten[5]; 5. 95-Jerid Lund[7]; 6. 21- Bennett Johnson[4]; 7. 44-Ed Swanson[6]
Heat 2 – 1. 4-Jeremy Purdy[3]; 2. 9-Brit Pellman[2]; 3. 7-Tom Myers[7]; 4. 38H-Matthew Hudson[5]; 5. 11F-Colton Garside[4]; 6. 18- Kenton Walston[6]; 7. 22-Tanner Dixon[1]
Heat 3 – 1. 17-Luke Ramsey[1]; 2. 7K-Bobby Key[5]; 3. 33-Tim McCollum[4]; 4. 5-Derek Myers[2]; 5. 71-Patrick Pellman[6]; 6. 52- Jerry Richards[3]
Liberty Realty Compacts
A Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:12:02.365: 1. 18-Matt Buchanan[1]; 2. 15-Chris Vannausdle[5]; 3. 23-Dustin Sheppard[2]; 4. 5-Zander Steiner[9]; 5. 007-Tom Steinbach[7]; 6. 12-John Berg[6]; 7. 28-Andrew Akers[10]; 8. 31-Sean Bagby[14]; 9. 35H-Andy Haley[8]; 10. 45-Samantha Robb[13]; 11. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[4]; 12. 8-Robert Surrell[11]; 13. 69X-Owen Richards[15]; 14. 84M-David Robb[12]; 15. 73-Kelsi Kautz[3]; 16. 53-Timothy Hovick[16]
Heat 1 – 1. 12-John Berg[1]; 2. 23-Dustin Sheppard[2]; 3. 15V-Bryan Vannausdle[4]; 4. 35H-Andy Haley[6]; 5. 28-Andrew Akers[7]; 6. 8-Robert Surrell[3]; 7. 45-Samantha Robb[5]; 8. 53-Timothy Hovick[8]
Heat 2 – 1. 15-Chris Vannausdle[3]; 2. 007-Tom Steinbach[1]; 3. 5-Zander Steiner[6]; 4. 18-Matt Buchanan[4]; 5. 73-Kelsi Kautz[8]; 6. 84M-David Robb[2]; 7. 31-Sean Bagby[5]; 8. 69X-Owen Richards[7]